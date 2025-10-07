Is Steam down today (October 7)? Possible reasons explored

Yes, Steam seems to have a major outage on October 7, 2025. Thousands of users have reported the platform not functioning as intended today. We've also seen quite a few reports on DownDetector indicating that the platform has been malfunctioning since around 11 am IST.
That said, here's a detailed brief on everything you need to know about Steam being offline today. Read below to know more.
Possible reasons for Steam being down today
As of writing the article, Steam is indeed seeing a global outage. The platform appears to be down for most regions worldwide, and the total number of reports on DownDetector continues to increase. While we do not have an official update from Valve regarding this issue, we do speculate that the servers might have been taken offline for maintenance.
If the servers have gone down for routine maintenance, there is definitely no cause for worry. We expect them to come online very soon, within a span of a few hours.
Alternatively, if the servers are down due to an unforeseen error, we believe Valve’s top developers are already working on a hotfix to bring the platform back online as soon as possible.
Considering the global reports of the platform's servers going offline, we do believe that this issue seems to be on the server side. As such, there are no possible fixes for players to implement, other than patiently waiting for Valve to address the problem and get their servers back online.
We urge players to wait patiently and keep a tab on Valve's socials to stay updated with the latest news. Meanwhile, if your favorite titles are available on Epic Games or other launchers, you can simply download them and hop in-game until Valve's servers are restored.
