X (formerly known as Twitter) has been experiencing a major outage today, May 24, 2025, affecting thousands of users across the globe. Reports of the disruption began flooding in around 8:30 am Eastern Time when users from various countries started reporting their issues on the popular website DownDetector. This sudden and widespread issue has made it difficult for users to refresh feeds, post content, or interact on the platform across both mobile and desktop.

Ad

This marks yet another major disruption for the platform in 2025, after a similar incident in March, when users could not access anything for a brief period. During both outages, the company did not provide any early warnings or official explanations.

On that note, here’s what we currently know about the global outage on May 24, 2025.

How widespread is the X (Twitter) outage on May 24, 2025?

Today's outage appears to be global, with thousands of users across multiple countries reporting issues. DownDetector, a widely used platform that tracks service interruptions through user reports, recorded a sharp spike at 8:30 am EDT. Within a few minutes, there were nearly 20,000 user reports on the website.

Ad

Trending

However, unlike the March 10 outage, today’s appears to be a single event and has not repeated multiple times throughout the day, at least for now.

User reports on DownDetector (Image via Ookla)

Users have also turned to other social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to share their frustrations and seek updates. While many users hope for a response, there has been no official statement from the developers.

Ad

However, note that such outages are common and do not always lead to something serious. The outage could be related to server maintenance, which is completely normal. In that case, the website should be live again within a few hours, and users should be able to continue exploring the feed or posting new content as usual very soon.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More