Is X (Twitter) down today? (March 10, 2025)

No, X (Twitter) is not down as of March 10, 2025. Earlier today, however, the platform experienced a significant global outage that affected thousands of users worldwide on both mobile and desktop. The issues began around 11:00 am UTC, with users in various regions encountering problems refreshing their feeds and even posting or commenting on the platform.

On that note, here's what we know about the global X (Twitter) outage.

How widespread was the X (Twitter) outage on March 10, 2025?

Earlier today, the platform suffered a global outage that impacted thousands of users. Outage tracking websites recorded a substantial spike in problem reports. DownDetector, one of the most popular websites in this niche, which monitors such incidents by compiling status reports from multiple sources, noted over 16,000 reports globally.

Thousands of people reported X outage globally (Image via DownDetector)

The outage appeared widespread, and users took to other social media platforms to express their frustrations and seek information about the downtime. Despite the widespread impact, the company has not released an official statement addressing the cause of the outage or providing details on what led to the disruption.

Users seeking to verify the status of any social media platforms in the future can always consult third-party outage monitoring websites. These platforms offer real-time insights into service disruptions and can help determine if the issue is widespread or in specific regions. Hopefully, X will continue to maintain stability moving forward. Until then, users are advised to stay updated via official sources.

How long do X (Twitter) outages usually last?

If such an outage happens again, you can expect the servers to be back online within a few hours. Most outages like this are resolved quickly. While there is no official update on why the recent outage happened, such issues have always been fixed within a couple of hours.

