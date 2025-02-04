Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: Best graphics settings for Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was released on February 4, 2025, following the story of Henry once again. This is a direct sequel to the original title and brings a new quest line and combat mechanics to deliver an even more satisfying experience. The game's system requirements for Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are forgivable, but you may not get the graphical fidelity seen in the trailers without the right settings.

We have optimized the graphics settings of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to deliver the best visual experience on the two Radeon GPUs without degrading their performance.

In this article, you will find all the optimized graphics settings of this game for Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT graphics cards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

The best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Radeon RX 6700 XT

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is a decent GPU that can still run many games at 1440p, including the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This Radeon graphics card's 12GB video memory helps in a visually demanding game like this. We are targeting a 1440p resolution at 60 FPS in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to achieve the best balance between visual fidelity and performance.

Apply the following settings to get the best result:

Graphics settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Overall Image Quality : High

: High Show FPS : On

: On V-Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS/As per user preference

: 60 FPS/As per user preference Gamma Correction : As per user preference

: As per user preference Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology : FSR

: FSR Mode : Quality

: Quality Sharpness: 40%

Camera Effects

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Near DOF: On

Advanced Graphics Settings

Anti Aliasing : SMAA 1TX

: SMAA 1TX Object Quality : Medium

: Medium Particles : Medium

: Medium Lighting : High

: High Global Illumination : Medium

: Medium Postprocess Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium

: Medium Textures: High

The best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Radeon RX 6750 XT

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is the upgraded version of the Radeon RX 6700 XT and delivers around 5-7% better performance. Therefore, it can deliver slightly better visual fidelity, which we will take full advantage of.

We are targeting a 1440p at 60FPS gameplay experience with these settings, similar to the Radeon 6700 XT but with better visuals. Apply the following settings correctly for the best result:

Graphics settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Overall Image Quality : High

: High Show FPS : On

: On V-Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS/As per user preference

: 60 FPS/As per user preference Gamma Correction : As per user preference

: As per user preference Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology : FSR

: FSR Mode : Quality

: Quality Sharpness: 40%

Camera Effects

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Near DOF: On

Advanced Graphics Settings

Anti Aliasing : SMAA 1TX

: SMAA 1TX Object Quality : Medium

: Medium Particles : Medium

: Medium Lighting : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Postprocess Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium

: Medium Textures: High

This concludes the list of the best graphics settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT GPUs. Both of them provide 60 FPS as long as you apply the above settings correctly.

