Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 guide: Best settings for RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 releases on February 4, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The much-awaited sequel continues the story of its protagonist, Henry of Skalitz. It retains familiar elements of the first title and has improved on certain aspects, like the vast open world.
The new title features a picturesque world that is rather taxing on hardware. However, those who own an RTX 3090 or an RTX 3090 Ti shouldn't have to worry about performance issues as they can run the game on some of its highest settings.
Despite this, it is still recommended that they tweak the settings a bit to get the most out of the game. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for KCD2 on the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3090 or RTX 3090 Ti GPU.
Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 3090
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 looks absolutely amazing on the RTX 3090. Since it is one of the flagship GPUs from the RTX 30 series, the RTX 3090 offers great performance. You can easily run the game at 1440p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset. This allows for super realistic visuals and sharp textures.
We've turned on FSR 3.1 and have it set to Quality mode, which further enhances the graphics and also provides a performance boost. VSync and Motion Blur have been turned off as they may hinder performance. However, gamers who like having a sense of speed or want their visuals to be more realistic can turn on Motion Blur.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3090:
Graphics settings:
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Custom
- Show FPS: As per preference
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: 0
- Horizontal FOV: 110
Resolution scaling:
- Technology: FSR
- Mode: Quality
- Sharpness: 0
Camera Effects:
- Motion Blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings:
- Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX
- Object quality: Ultra
- Particles: Ultra
- Lighting: Ultra
- Global Illumination: Ultra
- Postprocess quality: Ultra
- Shader quality: Ultra
- Shadows: Ultra
- Textures: Ultra
- Volumetric effects detail: Ultra
- Vegetation detail: Ultra
- Character detail: Ultra
Also read: Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti
Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti takes it up a notch with the gameplay. It's slightly better than the RTX 3090 GPU and offers comparably similar performance on KCD2. We've retained most of the settings of the 3090 for the Ti version as well. We recommend playing the game at 1440p with Ultra graphics settings for optimum performance. You can expect well over 100 fps with these tweaks.
You can also play the game at 4K, but the performance may not be the best. You will likely have to deal with much lower framerates, but visually, it will still be an enjoyable experience.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3090 Ti:
Graphics settings:
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Medium
- Show FPS: As per preference
- VSync: Off
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: 0
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution scaling:
- Technology: FSR
- Mode: Quality
- Sharpness: 0
Camera Effects:
- Motion Blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings:
- Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX
- Object quality: Ultra
- Particles: Ultra
- Lighting: Ultra
- Global Illumination: Ultra
- Postprocess quality: Ultra
- Shader quality: Ultra
- Shadows: Ultra
- Textures: Ultra
- Volumetric effects detail: Ultra
- Vegetation detail: Ultra
- Character detail: Ultra
