Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 guide: Best settings for RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 releases on February 4, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The much-awaited sequel continues the story of its protagonist, Henry of Skalitz. It retains familiar elements of the first title and has improved on certain aspects, like the vast open world.

The new title features a picturesque world that is rather taxing on hardware. However, those who own an RTX 3090 or an RTX 3090 Ti shouldn't have to worry about performance issues as they can run the game on some of its highest settings.

Despite this, it is still recommended that they tweak the settings a bit to get the most out of the game. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for KCD2 on the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3090 or RTX 3090 Ti GPU.

Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 3090

KCD2 is a visual treat on the RTX 3090 (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 looks absolutely amazing on the RTX 3090. Since it is one of the flagship GPUs from the RTX 30 series, the RTX 3090 offers great performance. You can easily run the game at 1440p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset. This allows for super realistic visuals and sharp textures.

We've turned on FSR 3.1 and have it set to Quality mode, which further enhances the graphics and also provides a performance boost. VSync and Motion Blur have been turned off as they may hinder performance. However, gamers who like having a sense of speed or want their visuals to be more realistic can turn on Motion Blur.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3090:

Graphics settings:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Custom

Custom Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: 0

0 Horizontal FOV: 110

Resolution scaling:

Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0

Camera Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings:

Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX

SMAA 2TX Object quality: Ultra

Ultra Particles: Ultra

Ultra Lighting: Ultra

Ultra Global Illumination: Ultra

Ultra Postprocess quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric effects detail: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation detail: Ultra

Ultra Character detail: Ultra

Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 3090 Ti

KCD2's graphics really stand out on the RTX 3090 Ti (Image via Deep Silver)

The RTX 3090 Ti takes it up a notch with the gameplay. It's slightly better than the RTX 3090 GPU and offers comparably similar performance on KCD2. We've retained most of the settings of the 3090 for the Ti version as well. We recommend playing the game at 1440p with Ultra graphics settings for optimum performance. You can expect well over 100 fps with these tweaks.

You can also play the game at 4K, but the performance may not be the best. You will likely have to deal with much lower framerates, but visually, it will still be an enjoyable experience.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3090 Ti:

Graphics settings:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Medium

Medium Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: 0

0 Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling:

Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0

Camera Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings:

Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX

SMAA 2TX Object quality: Ultra

Ultra Particles: Ultra

Ultra Lighting: Ultra

Ultra Global Illumination: Ultra

Ultra Postprocess quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric effects detail: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation detail: Ultra

Ultra Character detail: Ultra

