Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: Which is the best gaming laptop?

A Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim comparison would be one that dives into their contrasting features. These Legion laptops are part of the company's gaming division and, thus, share many similarities in specifications. The only difference is the form factor. Slim laptops are undoubtedly much more portable, whereas the Pro laptops are quite bulky.

Comparing the two, the Legion Pro emerges victorious due to its superior performance and premium build quality. The Slim series laptops are almost equally good but fall short due to their slightly inferior processors.

This Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim comparison will help you determine which gaming laptop suits you best.

Note: Part of this article is based on the author's opinion.

Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: What do the specs look like?

Both models shine in particular fields, but to understand the differences between the two laptops in this Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim comparison, we must delve into their specifications.

Features Lenovo Legion Pro Lenovo Legion Slim Display 16” WQXGA 240Hz, 165Hz 14.5", 16” WQXGA, 2.8K (Slim 5 Gen 8 only) 240Hz, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX Intel Core i9-13900H AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB, 16GB 32GB, 16GB ROM 2TB, 1TB, 512GB 1TB, 512GB Battery 99.9 Wh, 80 Wh 99.9 Wh, 80 Wh, 73.6 Wh Weight 5.5-6.17 lbs 4.4-5.1 lbs

Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: Which laptop performs better?

The Lenovo Legion Pro offers superior performance compared to the Slim (Image via Lenovo)

One would wonder how both laptops perform in the Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim face-off. We observe quite contrasting features but also many similarities. However, the Legion Pro offers greater performance simply based on the specs.

The Pro variant features the 14th Gen Intel Core i9, while the Slim variant features the 13th Gen processor. Moreover, Pro models feature graphics cards up to Nvidia RTX 4090 while Slim models max out at RTX 4070.

Below is a table showing the framerates achievable on both systems:

Features Lenovo Legion Pro (Pro 5i) Lenovo Legion Slim (Slim 5) Apex Legends 170fps 150fps Baldur’s Gate 3 165fps 150fps Dead Space 85fps 75fps Starfield 85fps 70fps Witcher 3 70fps 65fps Cyberpunk 2077 90fps 85fps Shadow of Tomb Raider 110fps 105fps

As seen, there's not much of a difference; hence, it shouldn't be too concerning, considering the RTX 40 series GPUs will offer exceptional performance for a long time. Apart from a small performance improvement, you wouldn't be able to notice that much of a difference in the Slim laptops.

The winner in this segment would be the Legion Pro laptops. But note this upgrade isn't completely necessary, and even the RTX 4070 on the Slim laptop would do for high-quality gaming. The choice comes down to personal preferences and whether you want a portable laptop or a bulky powerhouse.

Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: Which laptop has a better display?

Both laptops have the same display, but the Slim is more portable (Image via Lenovo)

When speaking of displays in the Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim comparison, both laptops feature the same 16" WQXGA display. However, the older Lenovo Slim 5 Gen 8 laptop features a 14" 2.8K display. They both feature a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz and look great in terms of color science and black tones.

Both models also feature Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium support, making them just as good as the other. The one factor here is the build. Slim laptops are more portable, so in this case, Legion Slim laptops take the win as there is no other aspect the Pro version is better at compared to the Slim.

Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: What are their prices?

Both the Legion Pro and the Legion Slim are competitively priced and provide great features (Image via Lenovo)

Both models are similarly priced with the 5 Pro and Slim models costing around $1000 and the 7 Pro and Slim models costing around $2000. Speaking of top-end variants, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i costs $2,441.49 and the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i costs $2,099.99.

Considering the similarities in features, it shouldn't make a big difference here unless budget is a concern. Then, the Slim laptops would take the win due to their display, decent performance, and battery life. If you don't mind the price and if performance is your priority, go for the Lenovo Legion Pro laptop.

Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: How does the battery life compare?

Both laptops feature a large 99.9 Wh battery (Image via Lenovo)

Lastly, when discussing the battery of the two laptops in the Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim comparison, you'd think the Pro performs better. The answer is that both laptops feature the same battery size, a 99.9 Wh battery, which lasts six to seven hours based on reviews. During heavy gaming, both laptops average around the five-hour mark.

So, the winner here depends on your preference. Both laptops feature a relatively similar battery life, with the Lenovo Slim performing slightly better due to less demanding hardware. The choice would be based on peripherals like performance, display, and budget.

Lenovo Legion Pro vs Legion Slim: Final Verdict

The final choice between the Lenovo Legion Pro and the Legion Slim would come down to your preference. If you prioritize a premium laptop with great performance and don't mind the bulky build, go for the Lenovo Legion Pro. It offers incredible performance and features more storage.

If portability is your thing, Lenovo Legion Slim would be the clear choice. It offers a slightly better display and battery and has an overall greater value for money.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

5 best gaming laptops under $1000 || Lenovo LOQ vs Acer Nitro V: Which is the best gaming laptop?