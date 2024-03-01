Lenovo wows at MWC 2024 with see-through laptop, better displays, and AI enhancements

Lenovo's latest reveal at MWC 2024 has caught everyone's eye. The brand showed off a laptop like no other - a see-through screen model. The company's ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept sports a 17.3-inch micro-LED screen that lets you see through it with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, promising clear, vivid colors and deep blacks.

This article dives deep into what makes the model stand out and the company's other announcements at MWC 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Lenovo's transparent screen

Expand Tweet

Lenovo's ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, unveiled at MWC 2024, is a pioneering device featuring a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. This concept laptop has a borderless screen with exceptional brightness, integrating AI for enhanced user interactions, such as switching between a keyboard and a drawing board for the input device.

Though it marks a significant change in laptop design, emphasizing futuristic aesthetics and functionality, the innovative product remains a concept, indicating it's not yet available for consumer purchase.

Lenovo's AI PCs

Expand Tweet

The brand didn't just highlight the transparent display at MWC 2024; it also broadened its lineup with new entries in the ThinkPad T series and unveiled a fresh ThinkBook model.

Tagged as AI PCs, these new devices are embedded with artificial intelligence technology to enhance the user experience. The lineup includes the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3.

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a robust 14-inch business laptop that combines power with durability. It has an Intel vPro processor and offers optional discrete graphics.

The device also stands out for its impressive display, boasting a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 84% screen-to-body ratio, alongside features like high-speed WiFi 6E and an optional WQUXGA touchscreen with Dolby Vision. This makes it well-suited for professionals seeking a blend of performance and portability.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 mobile monitor

The M14 Gen 2 (Image via Lenovo)

The ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor offers a solution for professionals who often work remotely or travel. This second-generation model is notable for its portability, featuring a 14-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 2240 x 1400 pixels, which improves upon the clarity and detail of its predecessor. It weighs around 1.5 pounds, making it an easily transportable option for those always on the move.

The monitor provides a high contrast ratio of 1500:1, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colors for a variety of content. Its compatibility with touch and pen input adds versatility, catering to creative tasks and note-taking.

The ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 aims to extend the workspace of laptop users, offering a practical solution for enhancing productivity outside of the traditional office setup. Its lightweight design and enhanced display features make it a consideration for those seeking an extra screen without the bulk.

Lenovo smart connect

Smart Connect in use (Image via Lenovo)

Lenovo and Motorola have just rolled out Smart Connect, a nifty tool that ties your devices together seamlessly. Whether you're working on a PC, scrolling on your tablet, or making calls on your phone, switching between them just got a whole lot easier. It's perfect for anyone looking to streamline their digital life — students, gamers, professionals, you name it.

With features like shared keyboards and swipe-to-stream, it's like having all your tech on the same wavelength. Keep an eye out; this game-changing feature is hitting stores soon.

The showcase at MWC 2024, especially the unveiling of the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, represents a bold vision for the future of technology. This concept, along with the new AI PCs and the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor, showcases the brand's roadmap for the coming years and also highlights its push towards integrating AI into everyday devices.