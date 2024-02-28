7 best announcements from MWC 2024

Multiple brands showcased their new technologies, products, and innovations at the MWC 2024 event. It is a well-known annual trade show and conference primarily focused on the mobile and tech industry. Every year, the latest and the finest technology gets shown off to the world, and this year's event was no different. It garnered tremendous applause and appreciation from the tech-enthusiastic audience.

Every product showcased at the MWC 2024 is not readily available for purchase. A few will never be. Although some will come into the market later this year, others will drop as soon as next month. In this article, we will look at the top announcements of the event so far.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Top highlights of the MWC 2024

1) Lenovo transparent laptop

World's first laptop with transparent display. (Image via Lenovo/Yahoo)

Lenovo came up with the most innovative product to show to the world, unveiling the world's first transparent laptop. The conceptual device features a borderless screen, a transparent keyboard area, and a floating footpad design. The brand hasn’t shared any hardware-related specifications in the MWC 2024 event.

However, as per reports, it will come with a MicroLED display and run on the Windows 11 operating system. The keyboard is shown as a flat touch projection-based keyboard rather than the actual buttons. Lenovo has also mentioned that it will start to disappear when you bring the pen (universal stylus alike) close to the laptop, which makes it useful for artists.

Regarding the availability, Lenovo's executive director, Tom Butler, told The Verge that it would take around five years to translate this technology into a reality.

2) Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung's latest wearable device. (Image via YouTube/Miror Pro)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024. The wearable device is told to leverage all the advanced features of the Samsung Health platform to redefine the health-tracking landscape. The design looks sleek and comfortable, making it an appealing option for individuals seeking a convenient on-the-go health and well-being device.

The Galaxy Ring will monitor crucial health metrics like body temperature, pulse, heart rate, and sleep pattern, to name a few. All the data will be tracked and combined with Samsung’s ecosystem for a more comprehensive understanding.

The pricing and the release date for the Galaxy Ring are under wraps. The wearable is currently in the prototype production stage. So, let’s wait and watch when this ring will be available in the market. Hopefully, later this year.

3) OnePlus Watch 2

The latest smartwatch from Oneplus. (Image via Oneplus)

OnePlus Watch 2 is one of the few devices from MWC 2024 that are ready to launch soon. The brand has stated 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode, and the watch will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colors. Besides all the connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS, it has IP68 dust and water protection.

The smartwatch is powered by Wear OS 3, so you will get all the popular Google apps like Calendar and Maps, plus it also supports other third-party apps. Additionally, it features health and well-being features through the OHealth app. You can pre-order the OnePlus Watch 2 from the official website for around $299.

4) Snapdragon X80 modem

Most advanced chipset with AI integration feature. (Image via Qualcomm)

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X80 5G modem debuted in MWC 2024. It is the world’s first AI-enabled Gigabit modem that comes with satellite connectivity for advanced performance. The chipset giant has promised to deliver the Peak Download and Upload Speeds of 10 Gbps and 3.5 Gbps, respectively.

Besides that, the latest modem chip is said to enhance the quality of service, reduce latency, improve location accuracy, and optimize power efficiency. The chipset is in the production stage, and we can expect to see devices equipped with X80 in the second half of 2024, probably integrated with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

5) Xiaomi Electric Car

Xiaomi showcased the Electric Car in MWC 2024. (Image via Xiaomi)

The Chinese tech giant has surprised the world by presenting its premier electric car- SU7, in their booth at MWC 2024. It looks premium but seems to have a similar design to existing electric car lineups. The length of the vehicle is over four meters, and the wheelbase is around 3000mm.

The Xiaomi SU7 can run 800 km on a single charge with a top speed of 165mph. The company has also claimed that the car can go up to 510 km with just a 15-minute charge. You will also find LIDAR, Radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors in the car.

6) A list of new Android features

Upcoming Android features. (Image via Android)

Google announced several new features to elevate the experience of Android users. Here is the list of upcoming features Google shared in the MWC 2024 event:

Chat with Gemini: Gemini will now be available directly into your messaging app. You can take its assistance to craft high-quality text.

AI in Android Auto: Google plans to integrate AI into Android Auto. It will help you focus on the road while driving by taking care of some activities like reading and responding to text messages.

New accessibility features: New accessibility features are coming to Android, which will support advanced screen reader support for Lens in Maps. Plus, the users will be able to hear auto-generated AI descriptions of photos.

A handwritten note in Google Docs: The user will be able to use a finger or stylus to make annotations on Google Docs.

Also, check the Android 14 new features and other details here.

7) Motorola adaptive display

Motorola's new adaptive screen. (Image via Lenovo)

Imagine a super flexible smartphone that users can fold and wear on their wrists. Well, that imagination is close to reality as we speak, as Motorola has finally showcased the working prototype of its much-awaited adaptive display at MWC 2024. The prototype model features a 6.9-inch display that delivers a similar traditional smartphone experience.

However, unlike any smartphone, the display can be manipulated into different forms. You can turn the smartphone into a self-standing position or can wrap the device around your wrist. The screen features FHD+ pOLED technology; however, that's it as far as the details go. The brand has not disclosed any additional specifications.

The prototype is intriguing, but its effectiveness in real-life situations is to be explored. Furthermore, reports suggest that devices built on this concept are not expected to be available soon.

The MCW 2024 was flooded with technological innovations, including real flying cars, robotic dogs, AI, and more. But what really got the crowd cheering the loudest were these big announcements.

