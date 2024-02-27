Best Smart TVs in 2024

Discovering the best Smart TV in 2024 is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. The TV market has evolved drastically in recent years. The vast array of screen sizes, types, resolutions, features, and brands in the market can leave consumers befuddled, making it difficult to select the ideal option.

In this article, we have listed the five best Smart TVs for your consideration. Whether looking for vibrant visuals in your favorite shows or effortless integration with streaming services and smart home devices, these TVs deliver an optimal balance of entertainment and connectivity.

What are the best Smart TVs to buy now?

1) Hisense 55U8K

Impressive Smart TV at this price point (Image via Hisense)

The Hisense 55U8K is a befitting pick for any environment. It is adequately bright and boasts fantastic reflection handling, making it ideal for any bright room. That said, its excellent contrast and black uniformity look amazing in dark rooms.

It comes with the Google TV interface, which is easy to use and has a great selection of streaming apps. Moreover, it is available in a wide range of sizes, from a 55-inch model to a massive 100-inch, making it stand out as one of the best Smart TVs.

Specifications Hisense 55U8K Screen resolution 4K Screen size 55-inch to 100-inch Refresh rate 144Hz Panel Type QLED Price Starts at $798

The Hisense 55U8K boasts mini-LED backlight technology, which allows the screen to dim and brighten different areas concurrently. This feature not only increases contrast but also improves the overall picture quality.

However, the viewing angle on this TV is underwhelming. It will not suit any wide seating arrangement, like watching sports with friends.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

It can go up to 1,590 nits brightness level, currently one of the best in the market.

Cons:

You might see backlight blooming.

It is not suitable for wide viewing angles.

2) Samsung QN90C 50QN90CAK

One of the best Smart TVs in the market (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung QN90C delivers a truly premium TV experience. Its high contrast ratio and high peak brightness make it one of the best Smart TVs to enjoy movies and games in any environment. Coupled with that, it boasts decent wide viewing angles.

The Smart TV looks very sharp and features an impressively thin and minimalistic design, giving it a premium feel. Plus, it comes with Samsung’s Tizen interface, which has ample apps and various customization options.

Specifications Samsung QN90C Screen resolution 4K Screen size 43-inch to 85-inch Refresh rate 120Hz Panel Type Neo QLED Price Starts at $1199

The Samsung QN90C uses less space, thanks to its hexagonal base design. But the central stand doesn’t offer much stability. Fortunately, you can mount the TV to a wall.

Besides providing decent audio quality, it has a feature called Object Tracking Sound, which replicates the sound based on what’s happening on-screen. That said, it lacks Dolby Vision.

Pros:

The viewing angles are impressive.

It comes with a rechargeable remote.

Cons:

It doesn’t support Dolby Vision.

The stand is not sturdy.

3) LG C3 OLED 65C3PSA

One of the most versatile Smart TVs (Image via LG)

LG C3 is a versatile TV with a contrast-rich OLED picture, superb features, and sizes ranging from 42 to 83 inches, justifying its inclusion among the best Smart TVs to invest in. The stack of feature sets makes it an ideal choice for gamers and entertainment fans.

Notably, the updated webOS 23 smart TV interface looks pleasing and streamlined. It also has a Multi-View mode that lets you display two tabs in picture-in-picture format or side-by-side.

Specifications LG C3 Screen resolution 4K Screen size 42-inch to 83-inch Refresh rate 120Hz Panel Type OLED Price Starts at $1399

The brightness level of LG C3 is low compared to its other counterparts, yet it remains perfectly adequate for daylight viewing. It boasts a “Wow Orchestra” feature that lets you combine the output of the built-in speakers with an LG Dolby Atmos soundbar. However, you might notice an audio delay between both. This can be adjusted in the Advanced Setting menu, but it is a tricky process.

Pros:

It runs on an upgraded smart TV interface by LG.

It boasts some handy features, especially for gaming.

Cons:

Audio performance is average.

It lacks ATSC 3.0 broadcast support.

4) Samsung S95C 77S95CA

One of the best Smart TVs with self-emissive technology (Image via Samsung)

If you want top-level brightness combined with excellent deep black levels, the Samsung S95C is the best Smart TV for you. The tech giant offers 40% more brightness than its previous models.

This TV works on a self-emissive technology, which means each and every pixel can produce its own light and color, resulting in a marvelous viewing experience. Plus, you can use your phone to calibrate the picture.

Specifications Samsung S95C Screen resolution 4K Screen size 55-inch to 75-inch Refresh rate 144Hz Panel Type QLED Price Starts at $2499

Samsung S95C TV offers a great mix of features to enhance both gaming and media-consuming experiences. However, it is costlier compared to other competitors. Plus, it doesn't support Dolby Vision.

Hands-down, it has an incredibly bright screen, but if you have a good bright room to work with, you should go for a different device.

Pros:

The picture quality is excellent.

Top-notch contrast and brightness levels.

Cons:

It doesn’t support any Dolby Vision format.

It comes with a hefty price tag.

5) Sony A95L XR-55A95

One of the most expensive Smart TVs (Image via Sony/Amazon)

The Sony A95L is an expensive premium-level TV, but its performance leaves no stone unturned. It runs on the Google TV smart interface, which is simple and easy to navigate and boasts a huge selection of streaming apps. It also comes with a few handy features like Google Assistant voice search, Google Cast, and AirPlay 2.

Sony has integrated its own software that lets you optimize features like VRR and ALLM for a more immersive gaming experience. Its uniform design simplifies moving around without any trouble.

Specifications Sony A95L Screen resolution 4K Screen size 55-inch to 77-inch Refresh rate 120Hz Panel Type OLED Price Starts at $2799

With striking picture and sound quality, a plethora of innovative features, and a collection of standout extras, the A95L effortlessly secures its position among the best Smart TVs available in the market. However, some tradeoffs exist, like less color accuracy, low brightness levels, and input lags.

Pros:

The picture quality is crisp and sharp.

No match to the audio quality.

It is equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Cons:

It is an expensive TV.

It only has two HDMI 2.1 ports.

High input lag compared to other options.

TVs serve as a centerpiece in many households, fostering pleasant moments with friends and family. Ultimately, selecting the best Smart TV depends on the needs and preferences of an individual.

