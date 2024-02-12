7 best smartphone brands in 2024

It is very challenging to pick the best smartphone brand, given that there are so many companies in this industry. Every mobile brand opts for a different approach in their aesthetic and marketing, giving a unique blend of strengths and weaknesses, with a price that is usually competitive.

However, some brands are exceptional, as they provide well-rounded devices in their catalog that stand out from the crowd. Therefore, these brands have a better market share and are loved by both tech enthusiasts and the average consumer.

That said, this article will list the seven best smartphone brands in early 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

7 best smartphone brands in the world in 2024

The following ranking is based on the number of users and popularity of these brands worldwide.

1) Apple

Apple is one of the most popular smartphone brands currently (Image via Apple)

Apple is one of the most renowned mobile makers in the premium smartphone market thanks to its iPhones and security features in Apple's iOS. Despite usually being tagged as a smartphone brand for the rich, the American giant has made record sales in the last quarter.

The Apple iPhone series last year brought noticeable improvements over the previous iPhones, including USB-C, Dynamic Island, and high-resolution primary camera.

2) Samsung

Samsung is also one of the leading players in the smartphone market (Image via Samsung)

Samsung is currently one of the best smartphone brands, and uses Android as its mobile operating system, with One UI 6 on top of it. The brand also recorded shipments last year and has the highest user base amongst Android OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), with their S series and A series smartphones being the most popular.

It is still way ahead of other popular brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, or Oppo. Samsung, like Apple, also enjoys the most market share in the premium segment. Its budget smartphone share also increases every year, as it offers a similar OS experience in these entry-level devices.

3) Xiaomi

The next smartphone brand is Xiaomi (Image via Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is another of the best smartphone brands currently thanks to their value-for-money offerings and powerful hardware. Lately, its premium phones have also gained significant market share as they offer great cameras with fast processors. However, the company's main market share comes from its Redmi devices, which offer great specs at competitive prices.

Xiaomi is also mostly known worldwide for its budget smartphones and MIUI operating system, which is heavily inspired by iOS. The sleek and stylish design adopted by them lately has attracted a lot of buyers.

4) OnePlus

OnePlus is another phone brand that has risen greatly in market share over the last few years (Image via OnePlus)

OnePlus has become a household name now, thanks to its increasing sales and growing popularity. Since its inception a decade ago, the company has seen a spike in popularity, especially in western countries. Its flagship number series has also seen many buyers in recent years.

The Chinese brand is known for its Oxygen OS, which comes with rich features and a bloatware-free operating system. OnePlus also released its foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, recently.

5) Vivo

Vivo is the next best smartphone brand worldwide (Image via Vivo)

Vivo has some great offerings in the midrange and premium segment. The X series, for instance, is known to offer exceptional camera quality, premium design, and the fastest processors.

Their midrange V series also features unique designs and camera innovations on both the back and front cameras to attract more buyers. All these factors make it one of the best smartphone brands worldwide.

6) Motorola

Motorola is another prominent smartphone brand worldwide (Image via Motorola)

Motorola is one of the oldest smartphone manufacturers in the scene, and it now releases budget and premium offerings. The brand now mostly has smartphones in every price category and has registered record sales worldwide in the last year.

Another great highlight of the company is its close-to-stock Android software with minimal advertisements or bloatware. The Razr and Edge series are loved by many. All these factors make Motorola one of the best smartphone brands.

7) Honor

Honor is another prominent smartphone brand, which was earlier a subsidiary of Huwaei (Image via Honor)

Honor was once a subsidiary brand but is now an independent brand that has been making great smartphones in the past few years. Honor offers attractive designs with its customized OS named MagicOS.

The brand made a comeback in India recently and has a big presence in the European market as well, with their Magic series and X-series being their best sellers.

