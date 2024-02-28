Which Echo device should you choose in 2024?

Amazon Echo is an innovative brand that manufactures speakers, displays, and other products with built-in support for Alexa. These devices are designed to respond to voice commands and perform various tasks, including playing music, providing weather updates, setting alarms, and controlling smart home devices. This fantastic feature makes them an excellent choice for buyers who want a simple, smart home solution.

With a range of options at different price points and a user-friendly setup, Amazon Echo devices have become an integral part of modern connected lifestyles. Each device has its unique features and utilities. We have mentioned a wide range of Echo products in this article to cater to the different needs and preferences of the user. You can pick anyone that matches your requirements.

What are the most recommended Amazon Echo devices to buy?

1) Amazon Echo, 4th Gen smart speaker

Echo smart speaker for room-filling sound (Image via Chroma/Echo)

Price: $99

The 4th Gen smart speaker from the Echo delivers impressive audio performance. You can ask Alexa to play your favorite music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or SiriusXM and provide general information like weather, sports scores, and reminders. You can also control various smartphone devices with this smart speaker.

This Echo device boasts Amazon’s AZ1 Neural Edge processor, which supports machine learning and enables new features to run directly from the cloud storage. The overall size of this speaker is small compared to other counterparts, but the audio quality is decent. Thanks to its woofer and tweeters. The only tradeoff is the underwhelming high-frequency finesse.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price.

Best device for room-filling sound.

Cons:

It has average high-frequency finesse compared to other smart speakers.

2) Amazon Echo Studio

Most advanced Alexa speaker from Amazon (Image via Best Buy/Echo)

Price: $199

If you want an Echo device to enjoy your favorite music, you can go for Echo Studio. It is Amazon's biggest, loudest, and most advanced Alexa speaker. Besides stereo sound, it is Dolby Atmos-compatible as well. It boasts five separate drivers arranged in different directions to create a 3D audio effect.

The speaker's bass is good for the size, and the audio didn't distort even at the maximum volume levels. However, to enjoy the music at its best, you need to subscribe to Amazon Music HD to access Ultra HD music format. That said, there are limitations to what a single small speaker can do.

Pros:

Excellent performance for the size.

Multi-directional audio drivers.

Loud and clear sound quality.

Cons:

Requires an Amazon HD Music subscription for full utilization.

It's a little bit pricey.

3) Amazon Echo Show 8, 3rd Gen Smart display

One of the best Echo devices to buy now (Image via Ubuy/Echo)

Price: $99

The Echo Show 8 is a versatile smart display that allows users to interact with Alexa, make video calls, control smart home devices, watch videos, and more. It can be controlled via the touch screen, or you can use voice commands to perform various tasks. Besides online programs, you can watch live feeds from your home security cameras with this Echo device.

Currently, the Echo Show is in the 3rd generation. However, the hardware seems unchanged from the previous versions. The significant improvements are made in the form of software. It also supports spatial audio, which performs quite well. The screen is large enough for a video call over Skype and Zoom but small enough to show multiple widgets simultaneously.

Pros:

It boasts a high-resolution camera and an impressive microphone.

Available at a competitive price.

Cons:

No major hardware upgrade.

4) Amazon Echo Hub

Central hub to control all smart home devices (Image via BestBuy/Echo)

Price: $179

The Echo Hub lets you control all your smart home devices from a single place via touch or voice command. It uses dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi radio and Bluetooth to connect to your home network and devices. In addition to the Alexa-based devices, it can control Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices.

Unlike other Echo devices, the hub is particularly designed to focus on controlling the other devices. It lacks a camera, and the speakers are small. However, Alexa will play audio and video content on request.

Pros:

It works as a central hub of various smart home devices.

The performance is fast and responsive.

Cons:

It lacks a camera.

The speakers are small.

5) Amazon Echo Buds

One of the best Amazon Echo devices (Image via Amazon)

Price: $119

The Echo Buds are an affordable noise-canceling earbuds with hands-free Alexa and responsive control features. They are very comfortable to wear for longer periods. Thanks to its smaller size design and less weight. The audio quality is decent, and the volume levels are impressive.

The Echo Buds don’t come close to other true wireless earbuds, like Sony INZONE Buds, but they're much better than the version. This Echo device is a perfect pick for making phone calls. However, it only lasts around five hours. The case is weak and prone to damage.

Pros:

Improved performance from the first generation.

In-built Alexa support.

Cons:

The case is a bit flimsy.

Average battery life.

That concludes our list of the most recommended Amazon Echo devices to buy in 2024. We have tried to cover a diverse range of products to match different requirements. Ultimately, the decision to pick an ideal device is in your hands.

