Is JBL Endurance Peak 3 worth buying in 2024?

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 are sports or workout-oriented true wireless earphones that come with an ear-hook design and sturdy build. These are specially meant for all sports or exercise lovers who want to listen to their favorite music without any obstructions while working out.

That said, since its launch in February 2023, we have seen several earbuds in the same price category, and now, after a year, most users have a valid question: Should someone get the JBL Endurance Peak 3 in 2024?

There is no doubt over its use case, especially for workout or sports enthusiasts, and it has seen a lot of buyers as well. That being said, the dilemma of buying after one full year is worth asking. So, we discuss that in the next parts of this article.

JBL Endurance Peak 3: Worth it in 2024 or not?

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 comes in White and Black color options. Every part of it is tailor-made for athletes. One can easily notice the distinct ear hook in both of its earcups, and this is what makes it stand out from others.

They also have increased water resistance, up to 50 hours of total battery life with the case, and four different mics for a better calling experience. They are usually available for $99 worldwide.

Features

JBL Endurance Peak 3 (Image via JBL)

These TWS earbuds also have an IP68 dust and water rating, meaning they can easily withstand heavy rain or sweat without any worries. Unlike the predecessor versions, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 supports the JBL Headphones app, which can be further used to change its sound profile via its different equalizer settings.

The app also displays each earbud's connection and battery status. But these TWS earphones lack ANC support, which is a bummer, as most other audio products in this price range now offer ANC. However, they do support multiple tap options to activate different functions.

The JBL Endurance Peak 3, though, shines in the battery department as it offers stellar battery life. Each earbud can last for up to eight hours of music playback, and with the supplied hard case, it can further last for up to four more charge cycles. Additionally, it can be charged via its proprietary USB-C port, which is a boon for frequent travelers.

Through its app, you also get the Smart Audio and Video feature, which reduces the Bluetooth latency to almost zero. This is helpful while playing games or while watching videos, as the sound is properly synced without any lags.

Is buying the JBL Endurance Peak 3 worth it in 2024?

If you have a budget of less than $100, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 is still one of the best TWS earbuds, especially for a fitness enthusiast. Although they lack active noise cancellation, support for multiple music profiles, superb voice call support, and advanced tap controls make up for it.

The earbuds are also extremely rugged, and their flexible ear hooks let you enjoy your music without the risk of it falling out. Its stellar battery life is the best in its class. Therefore, these TWS earphones are still a must-buy, even in 2024.

Check out more gaming tech articles from the Sportskeeda:

10 TWS earbuds worth buying in 2023 II Best TWS earbuds for audiophiles II Best PS5 headsets in 2024 II Best Nintendo Switch headsets