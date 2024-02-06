5 best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2024 

The best Nintendo Switch headsets are necessary for any gamer, especially those who game on the go. Moreover, a Nintendo Switch sounds the best with a proper headset, whether you are using a wired or wireless one. So, you should avoid cheap or outdated headsets that produce delayed audio or don't have a proper mic for communicating with other players.

So, to help you, we have curated the best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2024 that elevate your sound experience and are travel-friendly. Further, these can be used even when your Nintendo Switch is used as a handheld or with a dock. Hence, without any further delay, let us begin.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the best Nintendo Switch headsets to buy in 2024?

1) SteelSeries Arctics Nova 1 ($49)

The first headset on our list is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 (Image via Amazon)

The first headset on our list of the best Nintendo Switch headsets is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1. It has a comfortable form factor and lightweight design, which helps in long gaming sessions. Its universal 3.5mm headphone jack also allows you to connect to other devices.

Its audio quality offers a balanced sound and can even be used to listen to different types of songs with good bass and treble. It also has a mic and audio controls, and its closed-back ear cups are easily foldable.

Pros

It produces a clear and balanced sound.

Comes with proper mic and volume controls.

It is usable with any device supporting a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Cons

No wireless connectivity support.

2) Razer BlackShark V2 X ($59)

The second headset on our list is the Razer BlackShark V2 X (Image via Amazon)

The second best Nintendo Switch headset on our list is the Razer BlackShark V2 X, which has 50mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound to provide an immersive sound experience. Its mic is also adjustable and provides great speech pickup, with clear audio output to the receiver.

Further, its metal construction ensures that you can use it without any issue of breakage or teardown, even if you use it rugged. Like the previous headphones, its long braided cable also has volume and mic controls.

Pros

It provides 7.1 surround sound.

Comes with one of the best mics in its price range.

It has a long braided cable.

Cons

It can't be folded much, which is a bummer for frequent travelers.

3) Corsair HS55 Wireless ($69)

The third headset on our list is the Corsair HS55 Wireless (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair HS55 is another one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets if you specifically want to buy a wireless gaming headset. It connects effortlessly via Bluetooth or a proprietary dongle if you want to connect to other gaming consoles like PlayStation 5.

With up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, you can use this for almost a week without charging. The headset is lightweight and comfortable due to the soft memory foam earcups, and it has 50mm drivers that produce robust music with excellent 7.1 surround sound.

Pros

It has a long battery life.

The earcups are comfortable for long-term use.

Comes with 7.1 virtual surround sound.

Cons

It is not recommended for music lovers as the bass is not up to the mark.

4) Razer Baracuuda X ($99)

The Razer Barracuda X is another one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, as it has Razer's 40mm TriForce drivers. Further, it delivers stellar sound quality, has almost zero distortion, and is excellent for playing role-playing games or esports titles like EA Sports FC 24 with superb surround sound.

The ear cushions are also very comfortable, as the headphones weigh less than 250 grams. The tap-to-touch media controls and Bluetooth connectivity means you can use it with almost any gaming console, including Nintendo Switch.

Pros

It comes with comfortable memory cup cushioning.

Has a clear mic audio quality.

Promises more than 50 hours of battery life.

Cons

Lacks EQ controls without the Razer proprietary app.

5) HyperX Cloud Alpha ($129)

The last headset on our list of the best Nintendo Switch headsets is the HyperX Cloud Alpha. It has a detachable mic, an over-ear design, and a premium signature sound. Further, it has an aluminum frame that ensures it's fully prone to normal wear or tear.

The biggest highlight of this headset is that it can also be used with a wire to promise a lag-free audio experience and true rich surround sound. It also provides noise cancellation, which is rare in headphones of this quality and price range.

Pros

It comes with active noise cancellation.

Has a booming bass and is great for audiophiles.

The mic and its cable are both detachable.

Cons

No 7.1 Stereo surround sound support.

So, this concludes our list of the best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2024.