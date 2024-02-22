Is Microsoft PC Manager worth it in 2024?

Microsoft has recently launched an app that helps keep your computer clean. And people are curious to know - is the latest Microsoft PC Manager worth it, especially with the availability of alternatives like CCleaner?

This new tool utilizes built-in Windows functionalities, and a few new features are added to make it a complete package. Microsoft does not appreciate the third-party cleaning tools and cites concerns about potential harm, particularly in deleting crucial registry files under the guise of cleaning up junk.

That could be the reason for the emergence of the new PC Manager in the Microsoft Store. In this article, we will explore the functionalities of this app to help you determine whether you should consider using it. If so, we'll delve into what makes Microsoft PC Manager worth it in 2024.

What does Microsoft PC Manager do?

What Microsoft PC Manager does (Image via Microsoft Store)

Microsoft PC Manager has five sections: Home, Protection, Storage, Apps, and Toolbox. The Home tab is basically a dashboard. You can use the Boost button to get rid of unnecessary processes and temporary files.

Deep Cleanup finds old files, recycle bin contents, and cache that you can keep or delete as per your preferences. You can also check all the running processes, apps that launch on the startup, and other insights.

The Protection tab functions similar to Windows Security and Windows Update. Moreover, it has some additional functions like Taskbar repair, which helps you in taskbar management and pop-ups.

In the Storage section, you will find the option to manage larger files, and you can search by size and type. This allows you to view all files based on your selection in the File Explorer. Clean off the files that are not in use to regain some storage space.

The App section is identical to the Task Manager, where you can check the running process and startups and manage them. Under the last tab, Toolbox, you will find a floating utility toolbar. This groups all the useful functions that Windows already has, like the Snipping Tool, Sound Recorder, and others.

The feature-packed performance and ease of use are what make the Microsoft PC Manager worth it.

Is Microsoft PC Manager safe?

Is Microsoft PC Manager worth using now? (Image via Microsoft)

This is an official app from Microsoft, so it is safe to use. Moreover, it only makes recommendations for files that you can delete safely.

However, there have been reports that the app has asked to clean some Prefetch files, which might be necessary to keep your Web browser running efficiently. So, you should be cautious while deleting anything.

Microsoft PC Manager vs CCleaner

Is CCleaner better than Microsoft PC Cleaner (Image via Microsoft Store)

CCleaner is a very popular name among third-party PC cleaners. It boasts all the core utilities that will help you clean and manage your computer files. Plus, it supports some advanced cleanup functions like a speed-up tool, driver, software updater, disk analysis, and duplicate finder, to name a few. Although, you get limited tools in the app's free version.

On the other hand, Microsoft PC Manager is free and comes with some additional functionalities like Windows Security and Process Management, which you will not find in its counterpart. It is also more secure than CCleaner.

Considering all the points, Microsoft PC Manager is better than its counterpart unless you want to use some specific paid feature of CCleaner.

Is using Microsoft PC Manager worth it now?

Microsft PC Manager is pretty basic and probably needs some more refinements. But it brings all the useful in-built Windows utilities to a single place and has some advanced tools for more efficient performance, which makes it worth trying.

