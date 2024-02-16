7 best PowerToys tools for power users in 2024

The best PowerToys tools can enhance productivity, customization, and overall user experience on Windows. PowerToys was initially developed for Windows 95 as a collection of utilities. Microsoft brought it back in 2019 with a new line of utilities made for the later generations of the OS. These tools brought extra features for power users, going beyond what's available in standard Windows.

PowerToys only had a few tools initially, but the list of utilities is growing, thanks to the community-backed development. However, selecting the best ones depends on your specific needs and preferences.

This article lists the best PowerToys tools that you can try in 2024.

What are the best PowerToys tools for power users?

1) Text Extractor

Text Extractor is one of the best Powertoys tools (Image via X/@JenMsft)

Text Extractor is one of the best PowerToys tools in 2024. With its help, you can copy text from anywhere on your screen, even from a photo or video.

Text Extractor is also very simple to use. Just open the tool and use the mouse to snap the text, just like you do with the snipping tool. Any text in the capture area can be pasted wherever you want.

The default shortcut key to open this is Win+Shift+T. You can also set up a custom key to use the tool. However, you need to proofread the output while using it.

Pros:

Extract text from the screen.

Simple and easy to use.

Cons:

The produced text needs a proofread.

2) FancyZones

Create a custom screen layout with the best PowerToys tool (Image via Microsoft)

In Windows, you can position applications in different areas of the screen to use them concurrently. However, it is still tricky to find the perfect way to adjust all the windows to multitask.

Enter FancyZones, one of the best PowerToys tools that lets you set up a specific screen layout. With its help, you can pre-define the arrangements and set the windows into those zones.

If you have a multiple monitors setup, you can create distinct layouts for each screen. You can use the default templates available or create customized zones to match your preference.

Pros:

Create customized layouts to match your workflow.

It supports multi-monitor display.

Cons:

Setting up is tricky.

3) Image Resizer

Image Resizer: One of the best PowerToys tools (Image via Microsoft)

Image Resizer allows you to resize any image just by clicking a single button. You can use an image editor to do this, but the convenience this feature provides makes Image Resizer stand out as one of the best PowerToys tools for power users.

To use Image Resizer, just right-click on the image that you want to resize and select “Resize Picture.” You can choose the default sizes like small, medium, and large. Additionally, you can create a custom size based on your requirements.

The tool maintains the aspect ratio during resizing to prevent distortion and supports various output formats, enabling users to choose the format that best suits their needs. Plus, you can use it with multiple images at once.

Pros:

Integrated directly with the file explorer.

Resize multiple images simultaneously.

It supports various image formats.

Cons:

It doesn't provide a real-time preview.

No other feature.

4) Keyboard Manager

Remap keys with the best PowerToys tool (Image via Microsoft)

With Keyboard Manager, you can remap keyboard keys and customize the shortcuts based on your preference. For example, you can exchange the letter ‘ X’ for ‘Y.’ This means if you click on ‘X,’ ‘Y’ will be typed in.

You can also switch shortcut key combinations. You can set Ctrl+H for hyperlinks and Ctrl+P to paste things, but PowerToys should be running in the background to use the applied changes.

The exchange will be applied across Windows by default, or you can specify a targeted application for them. However, a few shortcut keys cannot be remapped, including Fn keys, Win+L, and Ctrl+Alt+Del.

Pros:

It supports extensive customization options.

You can create application-specific profiles.

Cons:

It could be confusing to use the advanced customizations.

It may cause conflict with some applications.

5) Video Conference Mute

Audio and video controller (Image via Microsoft)

Video Conference Mute is one of the best PowerToy tools for individuals who do online video meetings frequently. With this tool, you can use the pre-defined shortcut keys or set custom shortcuts to mute your microphone, camera, or both.

Next time you are on a call, just press a key to make yourself mute, press a single key to get out of the visibility, or do both at the same time. You can use the same button to bring back your voice and video.

Pros:

Simple to set up and use.

Cons:

It lacks any other advanced settings.

6) Color Picker

Color Picker is one of the best PowertToys tools for creative individuals (Image via Microsoft)

If you are into designing or related fields, Color Picker is one of the best PowerToy tools for you. It allows you to pick any color from the screen, and you can use it wherever you want.

Color Picker can store up to 20 picked colors. You can even fine-tune your chosen color using HSV, RGB, and HEX values. You can also add, edit, disable, remove, and change the order of the colors. However, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) color formats are not supported.

Pros:

Pick any color from the screen.

It can store 20 colors at a time.

Cons:

Don’t support HDR and WCG formats.

It can’t display over to the Start Menu and Action Center.

7) PowerToys Awake

One of the best PowerToys tools for Windows (Image via Microsoft)

People usually set power and sleep settings based on their preferences. However, there can be situations where you need to ensure the computer does not go to sleep or turn off its screens (like software updates). PowerToys Awake is a tool that lets you do this without changing any settings.

Instead of being dependent on power plan configuration, PowerToys Awake uses background threads that tell Windows to keep the system awake. The ability to use this program as a standalone application makes it stand out in this list of the best PowerToys tools for power users.

Pros:

It did not interfere with any sleep and power settings.

It can be used as a standalone app.

Cons:

Changing the time can cause issues.

