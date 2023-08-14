10 most useful Google Sheets shortcuts you didn't know

Google Sheets packs numerous handy yet overlooked shortcuts that greatly enhance efficiency when building and analyzing spreadsheets. Memorizing these underused key combinations will transform your workflow, resulting in much swifter navigation, data entry, cell formatting, and sheet manipulation.

This article lists ten of the most useful Google Sheets shortcuts that allow you to rapidly edit sheets and input data more efficiently.

Best Google Sheets shortcuts

1) Cut (Ctrl + X)

The Cut shortcut (Ctrl + X) allows you to quickly remove selected data while simultaneously copying it for pasting elsewhere later. Instead of copy-pasting and then deleting data, Cut streamlines the process.

Just highlight your data, press Ctrl + X, and paste wherever needed. This helpful shortcut optimizes your workflow when moving data between sheets or locations.

2) Select all (Ctrl + A)

The Select All shortcut (Ctrl + A) instantly highlights all data within a sheet or a selected area. This eliminates the need to manually select cells when applying formatting or modifications across an entire sheet or data range. With just Ctrl + A, you can promptly format, delete or manipulate all highlighted cells, making broad changes fast and simple.

3) Find and Replace (Ctrl + H)

The Find and Replace (Ctrl + H) open a tool that lets you quickly find, replace, or update data across sheets. Rather than manually searching for info and then modifying each instance of it, Ctrl + H uses the robust find-and-replace tool to edit data in multiple locations rapidly.

Whether fixing typos or updating figures, this simple shortcut simplifies editing workflows when working with large spreadsheets.

4) Bold (Ctrl + B)

The Bold shortcut (Ctrl + B) instantly applies or removes bold formatting from selected cells. Rather than navigating menus, Ctrl + B lets you quickly bold text for added visual emphasis.

This handy shortcut can be used to enhance spreadsheet readability and organization.

5) Open (Ctrl + O)

The Open shortcut (Ctrl + O) instantly pulls up the file browser, allowing swift navigation to open spreadsheets in Google Sheets. It's useful for quickly switching between spreadsheets, accessing recent documents, or importing data.

6) Undo (Ctrl + Z)

The Undo shortcut (Ctrl + Z) instantly reverses your last action, allowing you to easily correct any mistakes. Rather than manually restoring data or formatting, Ctrl +Z reverts any unwanted changes. It's helpful for accidental deletions, edits, or formatting changes, enabling the quick recovery of information.

7) Move to the top (Ctrl + Home)

The Move to the top shortcut (Ctrl + Home) instantly shifts your cursor to the first cell in a sheet or to cell A1 in a selected range. Rather than manually scrolling, Ctrl + Home swiftly transports you to the top with one click. It's advantageous when navigating large spreadsheets, skipping the need to pan upwards cell-by-cell.

8) Move to the bottom (Ctrl + End)

The Move to the bottom shortcut (Ctrl + End) in Google Sheets rapidly transports your cursor to the final cell in a sheet or selected area. Like Ctrl + Home, it's useful for quickly navigating large datasets or ranges without tedious panning.

9) Find (Ctrl + F)

The Find shortcut (Ctrl + F) is a powerful search tool that allows you to search for data in a sheet. Rather than manually browsing each cell, Ctrl + F allows targeted data discovery by keyword or value. It's extremely useful for quickly locating figures, text, or patterns in large spreadsheets.

10) Insert new sheet (Shift + F11)

The Insert new sheet shortcut (Shift + F11) swiftly adds a fresh sheet to your spreadsheet. It's convenient for quickly generating a new blank worksheet when inputting large datasets or creating multi-tab reports in Google Sheets.

These ten keyboard shortcuts unveil the true power and potential of Google Sheets. Simple key combos like Ctrl+X and Ctrl+F can remarkably boost productivity by reducing the time you spend on each task.