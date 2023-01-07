How to get Microsoft Excel for free and what are other Excel alternatives?

Microsoft Excel is the most popular spreadsheet software that is often used for data analysis, calculations, and data visualization. Excel can be used to organize and store data, as well as to perform calculations with this data. It is an essential tool for businesses, scientists, and statisticians everywhere.

Excel allows users to create spreadsheets with rows and columns of data. It also allows users to create graphs, charts, and other visual representations of the data. It can be used to create complex formulas and includes many features to make it easier to work with the data. These features include sorting, filtering, and formatting.

The limitation of Excel is that the standalone version of the software requires a purchase or subscription. This article will help users access Microsoft Excel for free and list some alternatives that offer similar features.

Getting access to Microsoft Excel for free and some alternatives to consider

Microsoft Excel can be found in most institutions because of the simple interface and the plethora of features it contains. It can be used to create a portfolio management system, analyze sales data, or develop forecasting models.

Excel can also be used to create macros to automate tasks, run reports, or create charts. The application supports programming languages such as Visual Basic for Applications and Excel Macro Language.

How to access Excel:

Excel can be accessed by following these steps:

Go to the office.com website and click on the 'Sign in' button. Sign in by entering your existing email address or creating a new account. An interface will now open. Click on 'Start New.' Select 'Excel Workbook.'

The software can then be used to create workbooks from scratch and input data. The files are synced with OneDrive, which enables access from any device.

Users can also upload a workbook to edit data and save it online. The file can later be downloaded offline in most of the popular extensions, including .xlsx and .pdf.

Microsoft Excel alternatives

Many alternatives are available that offer most of the features provided by Microsoft Excel. The best part is that these applications do not charge a single penny for access to the software.

1) LibreOffice Calc

LibreOffice Calc is a powerful spreadsheet program designed to create, manipulate, and analyze numerical data. It is excellent for basic spreadsheet tasks like budgeting, finance, and data analysis.

It has all the features to create powerful spreadsheets, such as cell formatting, formulas, and charting. It also supports various file formats, including Microsoft Excel's .xls and .xlsx formats.

The software contains advanced functions, such as statistical and engineering formulas, pivot tables, and data validation, and also supports macros.

2) Google Sheets

Google Sheets is an online spreadsheet application that allows users to create and edit spreadsheets in a web browser, with features such as formulas, charts, and pivot tables. The application can also be used to store and share data easily with other users.

Google Sheets can be used for a variety of purposes and is a versatile tool that can help organize and analyze data. The application also has powerful collaboration features that allow users to comment and collaborate on spreadsheets with other users.

3) WPS Office Spreadsheet

The WPS Spreadsheet has many features, including data sorting, filtering, chart creation, and equation editing. It also offers a number of templates and tools to help you quickly create and format spreadsheets.

The software is compatible with spreadsheets from Excel, so users can easily open and edit existing spreadsheets. It also supports a variety of file formats.

The WPS Spreadsheet has a lot of advanced features, such as conditional formatting and pivot tables, that make it a great choice for businesses as well. It also has a wide range of export options, allowing users to share spreadsheets with others easily. For example, users can save their spreadsheets in PDF format.

Poll : 0 votes