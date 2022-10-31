5 best tools in Minecraft (October 2022)

There's no doubt that Minecraft players have access to a wide variety of tools. However, not every tool in the game is equally useful.

Although all tools in Minecraft have their uses, some are simply more effective or universally used than others. Some of these tools can perform various different tasks, making them more helpful than those that only have one defined application. For newer players, it may be somewhat confusing as to which tools are the most vital for long-term survival.

Defining every single tool in the game as of version 1.19 may be a bit too much, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at the game's most useful and crucial tools as of The Wild Update.

The most important tools in Minecraft 1.19

1) Pickaxe

Without a pickaxe, Minecraft players won't advance very far (Image via Mojang)

The Pickaxe is arguably the most important tool in all of Minecraft, and players won't be able to make much progress without one. If they don't have a pickaxe, players won't be able to harvest several different blocks, including mineral ores that can be used to craft other useful items and gear. Pickaxes can also be used to break most other blocks as well in lieu of other tools, and they can even be somewhat useful as a weapon in a desperate situation.

There are many reasons why it's a wise idea for players to keep multiple pickaxes in their inventory. They'll never know when they might need a spare if the one they're using breaks.

2) Shovels

Shovels are excellent for shaping a landscape to your liking (Image via Mojang)

Although they are not as vital as pickaxes, shovels are still incredibly useful for Minecraft players. They can be used to collect many low-durability blocks, especially those like dirt, sand, gravel, mycelium, podzol, and more. Shovels can also be used to create dirt paths, allowing players to form a system of roads for decorative purposes.

Shovels can even be used to extinguish campfires and can come in handy as a weapon when players are out of offensive options.

4) Axes

Axes are excellent for both collecting resources and for battle (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players are certainly free to punch wood blocks as much as they like to collect them, axes make the process much faster. Additionally, axes have the ability to remove the surface of wood blocks, changing them into stripped wood blocks. Axes can also be used to chip away at layers of wax applied to copper blocks, allowing them to oxidize.

As a weapon, axes are much more proficient than many other tools. Although some players likely still prefer swords, axes are still a great melee weapon to utilize. In addition to dealing respectable damage, axes that strike a shield can cause the opponent to be stunned momentarily, keeping them from using the shield for a short amount of time.

5) Flint and Steel

Flint and steel create fire but can do much more than that (Image via Friday Night Lag/YouTube)

Flint and steel can be crafted through the use of a piece of flint and an iron ingot. Once created, Minecraft players can use the tool to set fire to most solid blocks, although some simply aren't flammable. Additionally, flint and steel can be used to activate portals to the Nether, light the fuse of TNT and Creepers, and light candles, campfires, and cakes that have candles.

Even better, if a flint and steel is placed within a dispenser, the Minecraft block will perform many of the same functions when it is activated. The range of a dispenser using a flint and steel isn't as far as a player's, but it's possible to create some interesting automated machines when using flint and steel within dispensers.

