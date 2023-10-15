Windows 10 security updates for October fail to install: How to fix

Microsoft has reported that during the installation of the latest Patch Tuesday (KB5031356), certain Windows 10 users have been facing a recurring obstacle marked by Error 8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA). Subsequently, the Known Issue Rollback has been implemented by the American tech giant to resolve the problem.

Although it should reach all consumer devices and non-managed business devices by October 16 through automatic propagation, those looking to fix the issue right away can do so manually.

Failing to install security updates on Windows 10 can be troublesome. In this article, we walk you through the necessary steps to resolve this ongoing issue.

How to fix Windows 10 security updates that fail to install

In the recent patch update released by Microsoft, they claim to have dealt with some security issues on Windows. Although they also asserted that there were no known issues following the update, this statement is not viable as there were some errors during installation.

By following the steps below, you can manually fix the error shown when trying to install Windows 10 updates:

Open the Start menu and type 'cmd,' and the Command Prompt will show up. From the search results, select 'Run as administrator.' In the Command Prompt, type the following command: Dism /online /cleanup-image /RestoreHealth. Following that, wait for it to complete, then close the window. In Settings, you can again search for Windows Updates.

Either wait for the automatic update to happen or try the manual installation again if the monthly update package poses any difficulties. Just make sure to follow the right steps, and you should be able to install it with ease.

Users dealing with this issue were urged by Microsoft to submit a report using the Feedback Hub. The company also suggested that affected customers refer to its support page for extra assistance in fixing any problems caused by a Windows update.

Furthermore, the company cautioned its clients about BitLocker drive encryption errors in Windows. Only OS and fixed drives that have had encryption enforced seem to be affected by the breakdown. The company is actively examining the matter to find out what's causing the problem. Rest assured that an update will be provided once more information is made available.

Importantly, users who are still on Windows 11 (21H2) should upgrade their systems. That's mainly because this version is no longer receiving the security updates that are usually released on Patch Tuesday.

Follow Sportskeeda for more insightful guides on Windows 10 and its features.