How to prevent Windows 10 from downloading updates automatically

Windows 10 receives regular updates from Microsoft to boost speed, security, and reliability. Automatic downloads might be inconvenient since they consume a large amount of bandwidth or occur inconveniently. While keeping your system updated is essential, some users would rather have greater control over the update procedure.

If automatic updates irritate you or you want to avoid unexpected restarts, this comprehensive guide will explain how to disable Windows 10 downloading updates automatically. Using these techniques, you can customize your update settings and guarantee that updates are installed at your convenience.

Preventing automatic downloads: how to stop Windows 10 from automatically downloading updates

Windows 10 provides your computer with the latest features, bug fixes, and security updates, automatically downloaded and installed on all computers running this OS version. This guarantees users will always have access to the safest operating system version. Automatic updates can occasionally be inconvenient, especially when installed during crucial activities, and force unexpected restarts.

Thankfully, Windows 10 provides a variety of controls to manage the updating procedure. Thanks to these choices, you have more control over how often your system receives updates, which lets you postpone or turn off automated updates. You can avoid automatic downloads by implementing these strategies and controlling when and how updates are deployed on your Windows 10 device.

How to Prevent Windows 10 Automatic Downloads

Here are a few methods for preventing Windows 10 from automatically downloading updates:

Method 1: Customise Windows Update Options

1. To enter the Settings app, use the Windows key + I.

2. Select "Update & Security."

3. Click on "Windows Update" in the left-hand menu.

4. From Windows Update Settings, choose Advanced options.

5. To postpone updates, pick "Semi-Annual Channel" or "Current Branch for Business" under the "Choose when updates are installed" section.

6. To customize the update settings further, choose "Pause updates for seven days" or "Advanced options" and then follow the prompts to pick a longer pause time or delay updates.

Method 2: Use the Group Policy Editor

1. Press Windows key+R to launch the Run dialogue box.

2. Open the Group Policy Editor by typing "gpedit.msc."

3. Follow these steps: Configure your computer > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > "Windows Update."

4. Double-click "Automate Automatic Updates."

5. To temporarily halt automatic updates, click "Disabled."

6. To save the changes, press "OK."

7. Restart your computer to apply any modifications made.

Method 3: Use the Metered Connection Setting

1. Launch Settings by pressing the Windows key + I.

2. Select "Network & Internet."

3. Select either "Wi-Fi" or "Ethernet," depending on the nature of your connection type.

4. Select your network connection.

5. Select "Set as metered connection."

6. To save data, Windows will regard the connection as metered and restrict automated downloads.

Method 4: Disable the Windows Update Service

1. Press Windows key + R to enter the Run dialogue box.

2. In the search area, type "services.msc" and click Enter to launch the Services window.

3. Scroll down until "Windows Update" appears in the list of services.

4. Click "Windows Update" twice to enter the properties window.

5. From the main menu, choose "General." Scroll down until you locate "Startup type."

6. To temporarily turn this feature off, choose "Disabled" from the drop-down list.

7. Click Apply, then OK.

Conclusion

You may take control of the Windows 10 update procedure and stop automatic downloads using the provided techniques. Personalizing your update settings lets you control when and how updates are installed, minimizing their impact on productivity. For optimal system security, regularly check for and apply any necessary security updates manually.

By implementing these tactics, you can balance remaining current and retaining control over your Windows 10 device.

