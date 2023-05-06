How to turn off Windows update permanently? (2023)

Windows updates often offer a variety of quality-of-life changes for the operating system (OS) that can significantly make the experience better for many users. However, these updates also include changes that may not be a good choice for everyone. Windows is often known for pushing updates that update the Windows Security Suite and other patches. One must also understand that these updates are necessary to protect your machine against vulnerabilities while surfing the internet or using external drives.

That being said, if you are looking to pause your update permanently if it's causing inconvenience, you can always go back and revert it to its original state, where the machine will start receiving the updates again.

Shutting down Windows Update permanently using the policy editor

While Windows allows you to pause your update for a set period by default, many users have complained that they restart automatically without notifying you at times. Moreover, these updates can stack over each other, causing more corruption in drivers and registry files when resumed together.

Users looking for a more permanent method of stopping Windows Update in Windows 10 and 11 can take advantage of the default Policy Editor provided by Microsoft itself.

Here's how you can stop Windows Updates:

Type 'Edit Group Policy' in the search bar from the desktop.

Go to Computer Configuration and navigate to Administrative Templates. Expand the icon dropdown, and you will see more folders.

Go to Windows Component under the section and expand it. Scroll down the list until you find a 'Windows Update folder.

Select the folder and go to the setting section. Look for the 'Configure Automatic Updates' setting file and double-click on it.

An editor for configuring an automatic update policy window will open.

On the top left corner of the window, you will see three options: ' Not Configured,' 'Enabled,' and 'Disabled.'

By default, it will be on 'Not Configured.' You can put it to 'Disabled.' This will stop any Windows Updates permanently if you are not enabling it again.

This method will allow you to update your computer depending on your schedule. You will no longer have to rely on Windows' schedule of pausing the updates by extending the time that may later hamper your tasks. You can revert to the setting by opening the same Policy Editor and changing the status.

While stopping updates can be helpful at times, one must be aware of all the advantages updates bring. Updates can be a good way of keeping your machine safe and up to date with the latest software version that can deliver maximum compatibility.

Microsoft has also added decent updates in the past that have improved the widgets and other default programs for many users across all systems. The updates can also improve driver compatibility for multiple hardware devices used in a computer.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes