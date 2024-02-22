Apple is well known to sneak in hidden features in their iPhones. There are several iPhone 15 hidden features you may be unaware of, some of which are extremely quirky and fun to use. While a few of these features are quickly noted by keen enthusiasts, most users are unaware of them.

The iPhone 15 lineup was launched in September 2023, showcasing many improvements over its predecessor. It's also loaded with numerous features which can be useful to you. In this article, we will discuss 10 iPhone 15 hidden features you need to know.

The best iPhone 15 hidden features you need to know

1) Back Tap

iPhone 15 hidden feature - back tap (Image via YouTube/@AppleSupport)

Back Tap is a new feature of the iPhone 15 and is available in all iPhones with iOS 14 or later versions. You can allot shortcuts for a double-tap or a triple-tap action, enabling you to access certain features quickly and with ease.

To enable Back Tap, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and select Back Tap. You can assign shortcuts to a double-tap or a triple-tap. You can now tap the back of your phone twice or thrice to execute the action.

2) Switch between modes in 48MP (HEIF, ProRAW, ProRAW Max)

iPhone 15 hidden feature - switch between image formats (Image via YouTube/@iDB)

The iPhone 15 camera is capable of capturing photos in 48MP resolution and also allows you to switch between different modes, namely HEIF, ProRAW, and ProRAW Max. Each image format takes up a different amount of space on your phone. For instance, HEIF takes up only around 5MB while ProRAW occupies approximately 75-100MB.

To switch modes, open the camera app and tap on the "HEIF Max" button at the top right corner. You can tap it again to switch to the other modes. You could also hold on to the button to access all the modes and tap on the one you require.

To switch the default format for Pro mode, go to Settings > Camera > Formats > Pro Default. In the Pro Default settings, you can choose the default format size for Pro Mode.

This feature is extremely useful as RAW photos occupy a huge chunk of space on your device. Switching to HEIF means sacrificing very little space for great-quality images.

3) Focal length change in the camera app

iPhone 15 hidden feature - changing focal length (Image via YouTube/@iDB)

The ability to change the focal length of the lens on your phone's camera may seem odd. However, the iPhone 15 offers a feature where you can switch between 24mm and 35mm lenses, which is a treat for camera geeks.

There are two ways to do this. You can open the camera app and tap on the zoom options. For example, you can tap on the 1x zoom button, and it changes to 24mm. Tap it again, and it shifts to 35mm.

Another way to do this is to go to Settings > Camera > Formats > Photo Mode. You can select between the different focal lengths based on your needs.

4) White noise, rain sounds, and more using the action button

The next iPhone 15 hidden feature on the list is background sounds. You can play white noise, rain sounds, and more ambient noises using the iPhone 15. This feature lets you relax or prevent distractions while working in a busy environment.

To access ambient sounds, go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Background Sounds, then turn on Background Sounds. Another way to do this is to go to Control Centre > tap Hearing button > select Background Sounds. You can choose the sounds you want to hear.

5) Store ProRes HDR videos in a connected hard drive

Another iPhone 15 hidden feature is the ability to directly store ProRes HDR videos in a connected hard drive. The camera app automatically detects a connected hard drive in ProRes HDR mode, allowing you to store large video files directly in your external storage.

To access this feature, go to Camera > select ProRes HDR. You must be connected to an external drive, and the camera automatically saves the file on the drive.

6) Create stickers from any image

iPhone 15 hidden feature - convert any image to a sticker (Image via Apple)

A new feature on the latest iPhones is the ability to convert any image into a sticker that you can use on apps like iMessage and more. You can make regular stickers from the photos app and animated stickers using the images in your Live Photos.

To convert an image to a sticker, Open the Photos app > select your image, and then hold > tap Add Sticker. You can now access the stickers on the iPhone onscreen keyboard.

To convert a Live Photo to an animated sticker, open the Photos app > tap a Live Photo > touch and hold the subject until a duplicate appears > tap Add Sticker. The sticker appears in the sticker menu of your iPhone onscreen keyboard.

7) Using the iPhone as a power bank

iPhone 15 hidden feature - use the iPhone as a power bank (Image via YouTube/@iDB)

You can now use your iPhone as a power bank to charge devices like your AirPods, Apple Watch, other iPhones, and even a PlayStation controller. This feature is extremely useful when you don't have access to a power source. The iPhone becomes a power bank and charges a wide array of compatible devices.

8) Convert your keyboard into a trackpad

iPhone 15 hidden feature - use the keyboard as a touchpad (Image via Apple)

The next iPhone 15 hidden feature is the ability to use your keyboard as a trackpad. With this feature, you can glide through sentences or words with ease. To use this feature, hold the space bar until the keyboard turns gray, and then slide your finger across the keyboard to point to move the insertion point.

Another interesting thing you can use this feature for is to select text. To select text in a paragraph, you can hold the space bar with two fingers and drag the first finger to the text you want to select.

9) Auto portraits

iPhone 15 hidden feature - auto portraits (Image via Youtube/@Apple)

The auto portrait feature is a new feature on the iPhone 15. It turns your picture into a portrait even if you didn't capture it in portrait mode. This is very useful at times when you forget to turn on portrait mode.

To enable this setting, go to Settings > Camera > Portraits In Photo Mode. To use this feature, choose your photo, click edit, and then click on the portrait button to add a background blur to your image. You can set the depth of field to your liking.

10) Screen Distance

iPhone 15 hidden feature - screen distance (Image via Apple)

The last feature on this list of the iPhone 15 hidden features is Screen Distance. This feature is very helpful as it helps protect your vision, alerting you when you're too close to the screen. The iPhone alerts you when it detects that you are holding the phone closer than 12 inches for an extended period of time.

To turn on the Screen Distance feature, go to Settings > Screen Time > Tap Screen Distance > turn on Screen Distance.

This concludes our foray into the best iPhone 15 hidden features you may not know. Follow Sportskeeda for more.

