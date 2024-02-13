Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which is the better smartphone in 2024?

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has been making a lot of buzz since its launch in September 2023, and comparing it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes a lot of sense. The iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 comparison is a worthy debate as both the devices are priced close to each other and represent the pinnacle of iOS and Android, respectively.

In this article, we will compare the use cases, specs, form factor, camera, and battery of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications compared

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

We begin our detailed comparison by first listing the specifications of both smartphones.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Processor Apple A17 Pro, Apple GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5X Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, LTPO 120Hz Main - 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, 120Hz refresh rateCover - 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 48 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle Primary Camera,12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera12MP telephoto 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera10 MP Telephoto Optical Zoom 5X 3X Video Recording Up to 4K 60 FPS Up to 8K 30 FPS Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe 256GB /512GB/1TBUFS 4.0 Battery 4441mAh 4400mAh Charging Speed 20W wired, 15W MagSafe 25W wired, 15W wireless Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starts at $1,199 Starts at $1349

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the flagship smartphone from Apple with tons of new features, whereas the Z Fold 5 is a foldable phone with two displays. Both come with a similar battery pack. There is also a marginal price difference of $150 between the two, so it's important to keep that in mind before comparing their other details.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Displays

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Image via Samsung)

Both of the smartphone brands are known for providing the best displays. You will get a 120Hz Pro Motion display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max with LTPO support. The display panel can also get incredibly bright under direct sunlight, with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has two displays, with the main 7.6-inch display and the cover display with a 6.2-inch screen size both supporting a 120Hz peak refresh rate. However, the Z Fold 5 has a lower 1750 nits of peak brightness.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Cameras

All the camera details of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

The cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro Max are versatile and impressive. Apple has now allowed for 5X optical zoom with its 12MP telephoto lens, which offers a crisp image even when focusing on objects that are far away. It is also capable of producing beautiful close-up portrait images. Apple has retained Cinematic mode support in videos, and you can shoot crisp 4K videos at 60fps.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports only 3X optical zoom with its 10MP telephoto camera lens. The main 50MP camera can shoot up to 8K videos at 30fps, but the rendered footage is not stabilized. Its 50MP camera also lacks detail when you compare the images with the 48MP main camera on the 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Image via Samsung)

Both devices have powerful processors. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the world's first 3nm processor, the A17 Pro. The Z Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is a 4nm processor.

Both phones blaze through any task you throw at them and are also battery-efficient. However, gaming is much more enjoyable on the Z Fold 5 as its bigger main screen offers a more immersive experience.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Verdict

If we compare the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, we can confidently say that both smartphones are powerful devices, and you won't regret buying one over the other.

If you are a camera enthusiast and want a phone with good battery life, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the right choice for you. However, if you want a bigger screen display for media consumption or multitasking, and you aren't adamant about having the best camera features, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the better purchase.

