The iPhone 15 was officially revealed recently and has already sparked the age-old debate of Android vs. iOS. The latest iPhones have a ton of new features this time around, like a type C port on all devices, dynamic island, and a very useful action button. All these little tweaks place the current iPhone lineup a notch above previous iterations.

This article will compare the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both have different use cases, and this article will briefly compare aspects like performance, camera module, display, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Overall Specs

The Apple flagship is a compact smartphone with tons of features, whereas the Z Fold 5 is a foldable phone with a primary and cover display. When comparing displays, we'll only consider the main display of the Z Fold 5. There is a whopping price difference of $800 between the phones, so it's important to keep this in mind before comparing specs.

Device Apple iPhone 15 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Processor Apple A17 Pro, Apple GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5X Display 6.1-inch OLED, 120Hz 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 48 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle Primary Camera, 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 12MP telephoto 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 10 MP Telephoto Optical Zoom 3X 3X Video Recording Up to 8K 24 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 128GB NVMe 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 20W fast charging 4400mAh Charging Speed 20W 25W Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector Price Starts at $999 Starts at $1799

Displays

Both of the brands are known for their stunning display panels. You are going to get a 120Hz OLED panel on the iPhone 15 Pro and a bigger 7.6-inch main dynamic AMOLED display on the Z Fold 5 with a similar refresh rate. Since both come in different form factors, the displays are catering to different needs.

If you like to jot down notes on the go, the foldable display is going to be a big help. In terms of colors, both displays are highly capable and have good color densities.

Cameras

The camera module on the new iPhone 15 series is really impressive. This is the device of choice for $999, even if you are a casual photographer and want to up your mobile videography game. On the other hand, the Z Fold 5 has the capacity to capture crystal-clear photos in different modes.

One important thing to note is that software optimization is spectacular on both devices, but the optical image stabilization is better on the latest iPhones.

Performance

Both devices have capable processors. The iPhone 15 Pro is supported by A17 Pro bionic, and the Z fold 5 carries the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On paper, it looks like the Z Fold 5 has a better performance because of its 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

It doesn't change the fact that both are good in daily usage, but for gaming, the Z Fold 2 might be a better option, considering the bigger display and RAM.

Battery

iPhones have never had a reputation for long battery lives. We can expect a similar trend from the latest series. The change from the lightning to a C-type port makes charging your device more accessible. On the other hand, the batteries on the Z Fold 5 might seem smaller, but the 4 nm-based Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is really power efficient.

Verdict

If you are fine with spending extra bucks for a state-of-the-art foldable phone that gives you access to a bigger display and an S-pen, the Z Fold 5 is the right choice for you. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is an all-round device that is compact with an amazing functional OS. It also doesn't leave a large hole in your pocket and has the potential to take amazing, vibrant photos.

