Should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro or wait for the iPhone 16 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro may be a device worth buying right now, but consumers still have one question: should they buy it or wait for the iPhone 16 Pro? This uncertainty makes sense when one considers the fact that we're already halfway through the life cycle of the iPhone 15 Pro. Many also believe that Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro release will bring about a generational shift.

This article takes a look at reasons you should wait for the iPhone 16 Pro and also why you should purchase the iPhone 15 Pro right away.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why you should wait for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro

Bigger Display

The most noticeable change that could be introduced in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro is an increased display size. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Retina OLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

This would be great for those who value a larger screen estate because of increasing media consumption among the masses.

New colour options

According to Majin Bu on X, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro could come with two new color options. The leaked renders show that the new Desert Titanium option could resemble the gold variant that was last available with the iPhone 14 Pro. However, Apple didn't retain this color with last year's iPhone 15 series.

The Titanium Gray could be a new addition.

Faster processor

Traditionally, Apple has always introduced a newer chipset with their new Pro iPhones, and the iPhone 16 Pro series could follow suit.

Therefore, we might see the Apple A18 Bionic Pro chipset powering the upcoming smartphone. This chipset is expected to deliver significant performance gains, improved battery efficiency, and phenomenal graphical capabilities.

New camera design

According to Apple Hub on X, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro could come with a new camera layout. This layout can include the improved telephoto camera sensor, which could have 5x optical zoom capabilities, just like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This would mean that you can click far-off objects with great details and without any visible noise. Portrait shots would also improve with this sensor.

Why buy the iPhone 15 Pro now and not wait for the iPhone 16 Pro?

Price

Whenever Apple launches new iPhones, we see significant discounts on its older smartphone offerings. Hence, you might be able to get the iPhone 15 Pro at a discounted price this year. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could also be put on sale.

Design changes

While major design changes are not anticipated, rumors suggest that Apple might introduce a new Capture Button on the iPhone 16 Pro, offering quick photo and video-capturing capabilities with a single tap of the button.

While this may be beneficial for camera enthusiasts, there is a chance that Apple could remove the Action Button, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro series, with this hardware change.

You can expect loads of upgrades from the 16 Pro if you are willing to wait for it. These upgrades could include a faster processor, better cameras, improved battery life, and more. However, if you need a new iPhone and don't always care for the latest advancements from Apple, the 15 Pro is still a great buy. You will still get many years of OS upgrades and the best features.

