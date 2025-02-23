Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Sega's latest Yakuza title, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, is a spin-off from the main series. The game sees you follow in the footsteps of Goro Majima, as he takes on his pirate adventures. Due to its lower system requirements, the game runs quite well on older PCs, including those with Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs. Although fairly old in 2025, they can still play many modern games smoothly at 60 fps with the correct settings.

This article looks at the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti PCs.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti) and 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060).

What are the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 3060?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii detailed graphics settings page (Image via SEGA)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a great budget GPU for 1080p gaming. Although slightly old, it can still play modern titles like Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii quite easily with the right graphics settings. We chose a mix of Medium and High graphics settings to achieve high framerates without compromising the visuals.

Apply these settings for the best results:

Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 3060

: Nvidia RTX 3060 Display : Choose your primary display

: Choose your primary display Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)

: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher) V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) FPS : 80

: 80 Field of View: +40 or +50

+40 or +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed Graphics Settings

Texture Filtering : 16X

: 16X Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: On

Performance Improvement Settings

Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia DLSS Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 Frame Generation : None

: None Low Latency Mode : Nvidia Reflex

: Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

What are the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 3060 Ti?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii performance improvements settings page (Image via SEGA)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is designed to deliver a decent 1440p gaming experience, but its 8GB memory becomes a limiting factor with a few titles. However, the right settings can remedy this issue. This GPU can play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at 1440p with over 60 fps if you apply the following settings:

Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Display : Choose your primary display

: Choose your primary display Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate : 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)

: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher) V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) FPS : 60

: 60 Field of View: +40 or +50

+40 or +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed Graphics Settings

Texture Filtering : 8X

: 8X Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: On

Performance Improvement Settings

Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 Frame Generation : None

: None Low Latency Mode : Nvidia Reflex

: Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

This concludes our list of the best Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii settings for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The settings provided here will help you achieve improved visuals without dropping the performance too much.

