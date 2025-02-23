Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Sega's latest Yakuza title, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, is a spin-off from the main series. The game sees you follow in the footsteps of Goro Majima, as he takes on his pirate adventures. Due to its lower system requirements, the game runs quite well on older PCs, including those with Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs. Although fairly old in 2025, they can still play many modern games smoothly at 60 fps with the correct settings.
This article looks at the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti PCs.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti) and 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060).
What are the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 3060?
The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a great budget GPU for 1080p gaming. Although slightly old, it can still play modern titles like Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii quite easily with the right graphics settings. We chose a mix of Medium and High graphics settings to achieve high framerates without compromising the visuals.
Apply these settings for the best results:
- Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3060
- Display: Choose your primary display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)
- V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- FPS: 80
- Field of View: +40 or +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
Detailed Graphics Settings
- Texture Filtering: 16X
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Motion Blur: Off
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: On
Performance Improvement Settings
- Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS Quality: DLAA
- Nvidia DLSS Sharpness: 0.5
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex
- Nvidia Reflex Boost: On
What are the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 3060 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is designed to deliver a decent 1440p gaming experience, but its 8GB memory becomes a limiting factor with a few titles. However, the right settings can remedy this issue. This GPU can play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at 1440p with over 60 fps if you apply the following settings:
- Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
- Display: Choose your primary display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)
- V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- FPS: 60
- Field of View: +40 or +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
Detailed Graphics Settings
- Texture Filtering: 8X
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: On
Performance Improvement Settings
- Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS Quality: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Sharpness: 0.5
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex
- Nvidia Reflex Boost: On
This concludes our list of the best Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii settings for the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The settings provided here will help you achieve improved visuals without dropping the performance too much.
Also read: Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?