Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a spin-off title that puts you in the shoes of delightful, funny, and charming Goro Majima as he sets his foot on a new adventure. It was released on February 21, 2025, and the Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are two of the best budget GPUs for this game. With the right settings, you can push the framerates beyond 80 FPS for a smoother gameplay experience.

In this article, you will find all the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on PCs with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti) and 1920 x 1080 (RTX 4060).

What are the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on an RTX 4060 PC?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii detailed graphics settings page (Image via SEGA)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is among the most affordable 1080p GPUs for both competitive and AAA gaming. It provides more than decent performance while consuming very little power. This graphics card can easily play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at 1080p smoothly without any stutters if you apply the following settings:

Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 4060

: Nvidia RTX 4060 Display : Choose your primary display

: Choose your primary display Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)

: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher) V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) FPS : 80

: 80 Field of View: +40 or +50

+40 or +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed Graphics Settings

Texture Filtering : 8X

: 8X Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: On

Performance Improvement Settings

Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality : Native

: Native Nvidia DLSS Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 Frame Generation : None

: None Low Latency Mode : Nvidia Reflex

: Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

What are the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on an RTX 4060 Ti PC?

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is an entry-level 1440p GPU. It is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model, so it can run the game at 1440p resolution without degrading its performance.

Apply the following settings on Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the best result:

Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Display : Choose your primary display

: Choose your primary display Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate : 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)

: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher) V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) FPS : 80

: 80 Field of View: +40 or +50

+40 or +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed Graphics Settings

Texture Filtering : 8X

: 8X Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: Off

Performance Improvement Settings

Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality : Native

: Native Nvidia DLSS Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 Frame Generation : None

: None Low Latency Mode : Nvidia Reflex

: Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

This concludes the list of all the best graphics settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti PCs. The above settings will deliver around 80 FPS or higher while keeping the game's fantastic visuals intact. Please ensure you apply all the settings correctly for the best results.

