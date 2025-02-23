Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is Sega's latest title in the Yakuza franchise. The game focuses on the protagonist, Goro Majima, and his adventures, for players to explore and enjoy. The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are two of the best GPUs for playing this game at QHD and 4K resolutions. They are quite powerful and can play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with high graphical fidelity while delivering smooth 60 FPS frame rates and higher.

Ad

In this article, we will list the best settings for PCs with RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160 (RTX 4070 Ti) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4070).

List of the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 4070

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii detailed graphics settings page (Image via SEGA)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a powerful mid-range GPU, and it can run even the most graphically demanding games at 1440p. Therefore, it can easily play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at a constant 60+ FPS. To achieve this performance, we have used a combination of Medium and High graphics settings.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the settings you must apply:

Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 4070

: Nvidia RTX 4070 Display : Choose your primary display

: Choose your primary display Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate : 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)

: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher) V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) FPS : 80

: 80 Field of View: +40 or +50

+40 or +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed Graphics Settings

Texture Filtering : 8X

: 8X Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: On

Ad

Performance Improvement Settings

Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality : Native

: Native Nvidia DLSS Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 Frame Generation : None

: None Low Latency Mode : Nvidia Reflex

: Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

List of the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the standard RTX 4070. The higher performance of the former allows it to run this game at 4K resolution with the right settings applied.

Ad

Apply the following settings in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for optimal results:

Graphics Card : Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Display : Choose your primary display

: Choose your primary display Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate : 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)

: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher) V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) FPS : 80

: 80 Field of View: +40 or +50

+40 or +50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed Graphics Settings

Texture Filtering : 16X

: 16X Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Geometry Quality : High

: High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur : Off

: Off SSAO : On

: On Anti - Aliasing : Default

- : Default Depth of Field: On

Ad

Performance Improvement Settings

Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Sharpness : 0.5

: 0.5 Frame Generation : None

: None Low Latency Mode : Nvidia Reflex

: Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

The above settings will help you achieve higher visual fidelity with 60+ FPS for both RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. The former GPU will help you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at QHD, while the latter will allow you to play the game at 4K.

Also read: Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback