Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is Sega's latest title in the Yakuza franchise. The game focuses on the protagonist, Goro Majima, and his adventures, for players to explore and enjoy. The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are two of the best GPUs for playing this game at QHD and 4K resolutions. They are quite powerful and can play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with high graphical fidelity while delivering smooth 60 FPS frame rates and higher.
In this article, we will list the best settings for PCs with RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160 (RTX 4070 Ti) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4070).
List of the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a powerful mid-range GPU, and it can run even the most graphically demanding games at 1440p. Therefore, it can easily play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at a constant 60+ FPS. To achieve this performance, we have used a combination of Medium and High graphics settings.
Here are all the settings you must apply:
- Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 4070
- Display: Choose your primary display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)
- V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- FPS: 80
- Field of View: +40 or +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
Detailed Graphics Settings
- Texture Filtering: 8X
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: On
Performance Improvement Settings
- Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS Quality: Native
- Nvidia DLSS Sharpness: 0.5
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex
- Nvidia Reflex Boost: On
List of the best settings for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on RTX 4070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the standard RTX 4070. The higher performance of the former allows it to run this game at 4K resolution with the right settings applied.
Apply the following settings in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for optimal results:
- Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
- Display: Choose your primary display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz (Set it to 60 if you don't have a modern 120Hz display or higher)
- V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- FPS: 80
- Field of View: +40 or +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
Detailed Graphics Settings
- Texture Filtering: 16X
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Motion Blur: Off
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: On
Performance Improvement Settings
- Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS Quality: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Sharpness: 0.5
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex
- Nvidia Reflex Boost: On
The above settings will help you achieve higher visual fidelity with 60+ FPS for both RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. The former GPU will help you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at QHD, while the latter will allow you to play the game at 4K.
