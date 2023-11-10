Like a Dragon Gaiden PC minimum and recommended system requirements

Like a Dragon Gaiden is finally out, and this Yakuza spin-off has been seeing a fair number of positive responses from critics and players alike. This has made many want to try out the game, and PC users have been specifically curious about its minimum and recommended system requirements.

Sontenbori and The Castle look incredible in the title; hence, it’s not very surprising that PC users are a bit concerned about whether their computers will be able to run this game well.

This Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all the minimum as well as recommended PC system requirements for the latest Yakuza spin-off.

What are the official PC system requirements for Like a Dragon Gaiden? Minimum and recommended

Like a Dragon Gaiden is now live on all the major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft Windows.

As this game has seen a day-one launch on Game Pass, it’s not surprising that many PC players are looking to try it out. Here are its minimum as well as recommended system requirements:

Minimum System requirements

This is the hardware that you need to run the game on your PC:

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 98 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p Low at 30 FPS w/ Balanced FSR 1.0, requires a CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Recommended System requirements:

If you wish to enjoy Like a Dragon Gaiden optimally, here are the hardware that you will require:

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700, 8 GB or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 98 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Additional Notes: 1080p High at 60 FPS w/o FSR requires a CPU that supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Like a Dragon Gaiden is a shorter game compared to other Yakuza titles and takes about 10-15 hours to complete.