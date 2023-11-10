Like a Dragon Gaiden settings you need to change before playing

In collaboration with Sega, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has unveiled a fresh and thrilling action-adventure game titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The title brings back Kazuma Kiryu as the protagonist, who embarks on yet another epic journey in the Yakuza franchise. A novel agent combat style and an impressive beat-up mechanism are two of the game's unique features.

That said, to maximize your enjoyment of Like a Dragon Gaiden, it's important to make some adjustments to various in-game and graphics settings. These alterations will significantly elevate the game's quality and enhance your experience.

Best Like a Dragon Gaiden difficulty settings, control settings, and more for optimal experience

Difficulty settings

In Like a Dragon Gaiden, you will be greeted with the privilege of selecting from three different difficulty settings: Beginner, Standard, and Professional. Before making any progress in your save file, you'll be required to select one of these options.

Be that as it may, you can change the difficulty following the initial setup. To do so, go to the Main Menu → Settings → Game Settings → Difficulty Settings → choose your preferred settings.

For those struggling in battles or simply seeking the story, it's suggested to opt for the Beginner mode. Whereas, for those desiring the ultimate combat challenge, the Professional mode is worth exploring. As for the Standard mode, it presents balanced fights.

Playing Like a Dragon Gaiden in its beginner-friendly mode is a great option because it's possible to earn the Platinum trophy without missing out on any achievements.

Control settings

Adventure:

Action/Sprint : A

: A Use Wire Gadget : X

: X Walk : RB

: RB Reset Camera : LT

: LT Spring : RT

: RT First-Person View : LS Button

: LS Button Enlarge/Minimize Minimap : RS Button

: RS Button Phone Camera : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Read Email : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Map: View Button

Battle:

Dodge/Serpent : A

: A Grab Enemy/Spider : B

: B Rush Combo/Firefly : X

: X Finishing Blow/Hornet : Y

: Y Guard : LB

: LB Take Stance : RB

: RB Reset Camera/Disable Heat Actions : LT

: LT Extreme Heat Mode : RT

: RT Taunt : LS Button

: LS Button Change Battle Style : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Close Tips : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Map: View Button

Blackjack:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Use Item : Y

: Y Move Camera (Left) : LB

: LB Move Camera (Right) : RB

: RB Min. Bet : LT

: LT Max. Bet: RT

Poker:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Use Item: Y

Koi-koi:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Hands : X

: X View Rules: Y

Oicho-kabu:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B View Rules: Y

Shogi:

Confirm : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Take Back : X

: X Use Item : Y

: Y Super Take Back : LB

: LB Description: RB

Golf:

Begin Shot : A

: A Cancel Shot : B

: B Switch Camera: RB

UFO Catcher:

Move Crane : A

: A Cancel : B

: B Insert Money: X

Karaoke:

Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 1 : A

: A Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 2 : B

: B Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 3 : X

: X Press/Rapid Press/Hold to Sing 4: Y

Pool:

Confirm/Enter Shot Mode : A

: A Cancel/Cancel Shot : B

: B Change Perspective : X

: X Reset Shot Direction : Y

: Y Display/Hide Info : LB

: LB Display Ball Number : RB

: RB Reset Camera : LT

: LT Fast-Forward: RT

Pocket Circuit (racing):

Racer's Focus : B

: B Change Perspective : X

: X Boost : Y

: Y Toggle Info Display: LS Button

Motor Raid:

Punch : X

: X Kick : Y

: Y Brake : LT

: LT Accelerate (Press Twice to Boost): RT

Subtitle settings

Like a Dragon Gaiden's player base mostly relies on subtitles to follow Kiryu Kazuma's storyline. Notably, the game provides several tailored options for an enhanced gameplay experience. Various accessibility settings allow each player to customize subtitles' appearance in-game, providing diverse preferences for optimal understanding.

The following are the best subtitle settings:

Subtitles : On

: On Subtitle Text Size : Standard

: Standard Subtitle Text Color : White

: White Speaker Names in Subtitles : On

: On Display Text Skip Subtitles : On

: On Subtitles Background : Off

: Off Conversation Window Text Size : Standard

: Standard Display Outfit During Cutscenes: On

Graphics settings

Those who play Like a Dragon Gaiden on their PCs running Nvidia GPUs will be pleased to learn that DLSS is supported, providing a notable FPS boost. Furthermore, DLAA is also an option to increase image quality without the downsampling process of DLSS.

DLSS : If you have a low-end system, use DLSS to increase framerate.

: If you have a low-end system, use DLSS to increase framerate. DLAA: If your system is quite powerful, you can use DLAA.

Like a Dragon Gaiden has a small yet perceptible drop in visual quality when applying DLSS, though not everyone can detect it unless doing a side-by-side comparison. Opting for DLAA is the way to go for those looking to squeeze out the best possible image quality on their exquisite system.

Keep in mind, though, that to enable either DLAA or DLSS, you'll need an RTX card from the 20 series or a newer model. If you don't meet this requirement, the options won't show up on the in-game settings.

This concludes our guide to Like a Dragon Gaiden's best settings for an optimized experience.