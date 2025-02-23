  • home icon
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 6700 XT

By Adith Pramod
Modified Feb 23, 2025 12:15 GMT
Best RX 6700 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via Sega, Asus)
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a much-anticipated title that released on February 21, 2025. With the franchise known for its narrative, it's no surprise that Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii packs quite a punch when it comes to graphical fidelity and presentation. However, a look at the system requirements makes it evident that the title is not very demanding in terms of hardware.

In this article, we will provide the best settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii if you're gaming on AMD's RX 6700 XT GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 6700 XT GPU.

The new Like a Dragon title runs incredibly well on the RX 6700 XT (Image via SEGA)
The RX 6700 XT is the perfect graphics card for running the new Like a Dragon title at 2K resolution. At 1440p, it produces framerates of up to 60fps at the Highest graphics preset. We've refrained from using any kind of upscaler to prevent pixelation or blurring. Besides, considering the smooth framerate, there's little or no need to turn on AMD FSR.

However, if you do want better performance and don't mind a little pixelation, you can turn on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode. This should grant you more frames without a lot of compromise on the picture quality.

These are the best settings for the RX 6700 XT:

Graphics settings:

  • Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • Display: Display 1
  • Display Mode: Full Screen
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate: 144.0 Hz
  • V-Sync: Off
  • FPS: Unlimited
  • Field of View: +45
  • Graphics Quality Preset: Highest
Detailed graphics settings:

  • Texture Filtering: 16x
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Geometry Quality: High
  • Real-Time Reflections: On
  • Reflection Quality: High
  • Motion Blur: On
  • SSAO: On
  • Anti-Aliasing: Default
  • Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

  • Upscaling: None
  • Frame Generation: None
  • Low Latency Mode: None
  • Render Scale: 100%

Also read: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

