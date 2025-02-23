Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 6700 XT

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a much-anticipated title that released on February 21, 2025. With the franchise known for its narrative, it's no surprise that Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii packs quite a punch when it comes to graphical fidelity and presentation. However, a look at the system requirements makes it evident that the title is not very demanding in terms of hardware.
In this article, we will provide the best settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii if you're gaming on AMD's RX 6700 XT GPU.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 6700 XT GPU.
Best RX 6700 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
The RX 6700 XT is the perfect graphics card for running the new Like a Dragon title at 2K resolution. At 1440p, it produces framerates of up to 60fps at the Highest graphics preset. We've refrained from using any kind of upscaler to prevent pixelation or blurring. Besides, considering the smooth framerate, there's little or no need to turn on AMD FSR.
However, if you do want better performance and don't mind a little pixelation, you can turn on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode. This should grant you more frames without a lot of compromise on the picture quality.
These are the best settings for the RX 6700 XT:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- Display: Display 1
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 144.0 Hz
- V-Sync: Off
- FPS: Unlimited
- Field of View: +45
- Graphics Quality Preset: Highest
Detailed graphics settings:
- Texture Filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: High
- Motion Blur: On
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: On
Performance improvement settings:
- Upscaling: None
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: None
- Render Scale: 100%
