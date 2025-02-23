Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 6700 XT

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a much-anticipated title that released on February 21, 2025. With the franchise known for its narrative, it's no surprise that Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii packs quite a punch when it comes to graphical fidelity and presentation. However, a look at the system requirements makes it evident that the title is not very demanding in terms of hardware.

In this article, we will provide the best settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii if you're gaming on AMD's RX 6700 XT GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 6700 XT GPU.

Best RX 6700 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The new Like a Dragon title runs incredibly well on the RX 6700 XT (Image via SEGA)

The RX 6700 XT is the perfect graphics card for running the new Like a Dragon title at 2K resolution. At 1440p, it produces framerates of up to 60fps at the Highest graphics preset. We've refrained from using any kind of upscaler to prevent pixelation or blurring. Besides, considering the smooth framerate, there's little or no need to turn on AMD FSR.

However, if you do want better performance and don't mind a little pixelation, you can turn on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode. This should grant you more frames without a lot of compromise on the picture quality.

These are the best settings for the RX 6700 XT:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 144.0 Hz

144.0 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Highest

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

