Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was recently released on 21 February 2025 on different platforms like Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game is quite visually appealing and rich in graphics. However, judging by the system requirements, running the game on the RX 6600 or the RX 6600 XT should be an easy task.

Ad

In this article, we'll look into the settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT GPUs.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 6600 or RX 6600 XT GPU.

Best RX 6600 settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs incredibly well on the RX 6600 (Image via Sega)

The game runs incredibly well on the RX 6600 GPU. You get to play the game at an average of 70 fps at 1080p resolution. We've enabled the highest graphics preset and have turned off any kind of upscaling. Textures are kept at High, producing maximum visual fidelity.

Ad

Trending

The game runs well stock, so there's no need to enable FSR or DLSS, let alone frame generation. You could turn these on for more framerates but expect a certain amount of blurring or pixelation around the objects' edges. We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for RX 6600:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6600

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 100.00 Hz

100.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Highest

Ad

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

Also read: Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Best RX 6600 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs incredibly well on the RX 6600 XT (Image via Sega)

The RX 6600 XT is roughly equivalent to or better than Nvidia's RTX 3060. With this card, you get to play the game at 1440p resolution with an average of 50-60fps. We've opted for the highest graphics preset, thus enabling 16x anisotropic filtering and high-quality textures.

Ad

The game runs incredibly well without any upscaling, so we recommend you run it as it is. Turning on AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS will undoubtedly improve performance, but it might cause some amount of pixelation or blurring. If your priority is high performance, turn on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode for a small jump.

These are the best settings for RX 6600 XT:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 75.00 Hz

75.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Highest

Ad

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

Also read: Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is there a multiplayer and co-op mode?

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback