Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, judging by the system requirements, is just moderately demanding as it only requires an RTX 2060 to achieve recommended gameplay settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti can enjoy incredible graphics with smooth 1440p gameplay — we're talking 100+ fps when tweaked properly. The game runs really well as it is, but we recommend moderating the settings for the best gameplay.

Ad

We look into the settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 3070 or RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Best RTX 3070 settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looks amazing on the RTX 3070 (Image via Sega)

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 3070. You can expect an average of 65fps at 1440p resolution with the High graphics quality preset. With this, the visuals are amazing and have great clarity. For better performance, we've turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode. Thus, you get to see great framerates and have an excellent visual experience.

Ad

Trending

DLSS Quality mode enhances the game's overall quality by first rendering it to a lower quality and then using AI to upscale that image to your native resolution. We recommend turning off V-Sync as it would affect performance. Only turn it on if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 180.06 Hz

180.06 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: High

Ad

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 8x

8x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS NVIDIA DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness: 0.0

0.0 Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex NVIDIA Reflex Boost: On

Also read: Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Best RTX 3070 Ti settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs well on the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Sega)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3070 Ti. Most of the settings remain the same, with just a few tweaks for a slightly better gameplay experience. You get to experience upwards of 75fps with the High graphics quality preset at 1440p. We've turned on DLSS Quality and have slightly increased the sharpness and field of view, making the gameplay a whole lot more immersive.

Ad

The game runs better on this card, so having the high settings does not affect performance. Again, only turn on V-Sync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

For those who want over 100fps gameplay on either card, we recommend reducing the resolution to 1080p. It still looks visually appealing and produces greater framerates.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Graphics settings:

Ad

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 180.06 Hz

180.06 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +55

+55 Graphics Quality Preset: High

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS NVIDIA DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex NVIDIA Reflex Boost: On

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback