Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is there a multiplayer and co-op mode?

Many gamers who are still looking forward to buying Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii might wonder whether it supports multiplayer and co-op modes. Unfortunately, latest Yakuza series video game features an extremely linear storyline just like every other released to date. What this essentially means is that there is no co-op mode in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii; however, something similar to a multiplayer mode is available.

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Multiplayer option explained

Yakuza games have always been about pure storytelling. The entire series focuses on single-player campaigns. Even though some of the games in the franchise do feature multiple protagonists in a single title, there is no option of a multiplayer mode. However, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii do feature a fun little multiplayer section.

Multiplayer option can be found on the Title Menu (Image via SEGA)

When you launch the game and take a look at the title menu, among many other options displayed on the screen, you will find a "Multiplayer Mini Games" section. Here, you will find multiple mini games like Karaoke, Crazy Delivery, and Dragon Kart from previously released Like A Dragon titles.

Even though this is not the typical Multiplayer mode that you get in video games, it sure is a fun mode where you can gather as many as three other friends and all four of you can play these exciting mini games.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available in two different editions: Standard and Deluxe. The game can be bought from Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store.

