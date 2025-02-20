Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ending explained

While Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a short experience, it’s also one of the best in the series - and that includes the ending. Majima’s adventure as a pirate captain with amnesia felt right, it felt good. Familiar faces return, and deadly foes show up to battle with the captain of the Goromaru.

Once the dust has settled, and the final boss has been defeated, the real question is - what happens next? Before you can pop into Premium Adventure mode or New Game+, there’s the ending.

It’s an emotional experience, getting all of the closure as the ending cutscenes play. There’s also some very interesting teases and reveals. Considering Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s ending (and main story) takes place about six months after Infinite Wealth’s ending, players get some solid reveals.

Note: This article features major spoilers for the ending of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What happens in the ending of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii after the final boss?

Once Raymond Law is defeated at the end of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the ending kicks off with Samoa Joe’s character getting knocked into a huge pool. He struggled to swim, but there was no way out, despite his begging for help. I couldn’t help but wonder if this is a One Piece reference, since anyone who eats a Devil Fruit loses their ability to swim. However, this is where the title of the chapter comes into play: White Whale.

"There is no folly of the beast of the earth which is not infinitely outdone by the madness of man." - Herman Melville, Moby-Dick or, The Whale (Image via SEGA)

A huge whale, a White Whale, not unlike Moby Dick itself launches Raymond Law into the air, and gulps him down. Is that the end of Raymond Law, though? Meanwhile, the crew of the Goromaru, and everyone that helped out and came together stood in front of the vast treasure. Tucker gives everyone a huge reveal, in the meantime - Jason Rich didn’t die! His wounds, though bad, weren’t fatal.

It’s a warm family reunion - or as warm as it was going to be, at any rate. Tucker tries to get a bit of an extra share of the treasure, since he “did a lot of work”. It’s a pretty funny moment, all told. It is a gigantic treasure, and it’s going to take a significant amount of time to fence, and turn it into something spendable.

Tucker would get serious though, and talk about how after all this time, the lost treasure of Esperanza has finally been found. It took the combined efforts of Madlantian Pirates, the crew of the Goromaru, Nele Island Haku, and more to find it in the Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ending. It’s a great, heartfelt speech.

It's all thanks to Majima and Noah, really (Image via SEGA)

However, it was thanks to two special pieces of the puzzle that it could happen at all: Goro Majima, who woke up on Hawaiian shores with amnesia, and Noah Rich, the boy who took him in and saved his life. It all came together there, and created this wonderful adventure. And wonderful it was! Evil was defeated, adventures were had, and a huge treasure was uncovered.

In some ways, Majima was like a psychotic, violent Monkey D. Luffy - he made friends out of many of his enemies, sailed bravely, and succeeded in claiming the treasure at the end. Tucker would offer Majima the first pick of the treasure, but we’d find out later in the ending he refused - the Captain shouldn’t take first dibs, according to Majima.

The next scene of the ending is technically, back at the beginning of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and it makes more sense. Majima’s in the throne, with a photograph of the crew and the treasure.

That's so Majima! (Image via SEGA)

His “treasure” was that moment in time, which is a very Majima thing to say. It turns out he’s in a recording studio with Ichiban - who definitely doesn’t believe the story - and Majima’s loyal flunkies, recording the story of what happened to him. But for who, and for why? That’s the real question.

In a very funny moment, his flunkies ask about the treasure - they needed that as seed money for Majima Construction! And to pay for the film set they were on! Naturally, Majima didn’t really think things through very far, and just played life fast and loose, like always. According to Majima, they just have to work hard, as a team, to get the money.

Kasuga Ichiban doesn’t really understand Majima, and this conversation is proof. Ichiban pointed out that Majima could have had a cut of a billion dollars, and all he wanted was a photo of the moment when the treasure was found, with his crew. Kasuga doesn’t believe it happened at all - but it did!

Oh Kasuga, you've got so much to learn (Image via SEGA)

The ending of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii returns to Nele Island, with Rodriguez and Shigaki, watching over Rodriguez’s father, who recently, peacefully, passed away. At least Rodriguez’s father learned that the treasure he was seeking was finally found. The elderly man even got up, tidied up the house, got the boat out, and threw some strange rocks into the ocean.

Rodriguez’s father revealed he was aboard the Esperanza, and was with the sailors when the treasure was buried. He then wrote about it in the journal. But that shouldn’t be possible - he’d have to be hundreds of years old! Turns out, it’s the journal that Tucker had, with the information about the buried treasure. The two bring up the Elixir of Eternal Life, which is what would be necessary to be that old.

Ad

Meanwhile, deeper in the Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ending, Jason and Masaru are on a laptop, talking about the treasure. They were trying to crack the puzzle of the Heart of the Dragon, the name of the Elixir of Eternal Life. Masaru talked about how it was likely a reference to Ambergris, which the ancient Chinese used for medicine.

He'd have to be hundreds of years old to do that! (Image via SEGA)

It’s supposedly “Calcified saliva expelled from the mouth of a benevolent dragon”, but it's actually a waxy substance that comes from the digestive system of sperm whales. That’s why we wonder if Raymond Law is really dead. It would be a very Yakuza thing to do to see him survive inside the belly of the whale.

The ambergris rocks would go for millions of dollars, and they just look like ordinary, but ugly rocks. The Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ending then shows the elderly father of Rodriguez gathering up some ugly stones, and throwing them in the ocean. There is also a reference to the former Palakena Sage, Bryce, who lived an unnaturally long life as well.

The ending then returns to Goro Majima, who is annoyed that Ichiban Kasuga won’t believe him. That’s when Noah gets the idea to show him the necklaces - the ones with the giant squid suckers on them. Instead of seeing Kasuga’s reaction, the credits roll! There is a post-credits scene, though, and it’s emotional.

What happens in the post-credits ending scene of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

It's a very somber drive to the hospital (Image via SEGA)

After the credits roll in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Saejima and Majima can be seen driving in a car, back in Japan. Everything seems to be back to normal. Daigo is brought up, but wherever they’re going, he went earlier - even put his suit back on for the occasion. This is when we learn the two of them are heading to a hospital.

“Those two, they know what it’s like at the top. Got plenty to talk about. Heh. Never tie me down to that chair.” - Goro Majima

Saejima points out that Kiryu Kazuma, who they are here to visit, bore the whole weight of the Yakuza world on his shoulders, and once that was all said and done, got a cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, Saejima and Majima, after all they’ve done, retire healthy. It’s all just a roll of the dice, and it’s not exactly fair.

Ad

According to Majima in the ending of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii though, that’s the best part. As long as there’s air in your lungs, there’s always more to hope for, more to shoot for.

"You're gonna carry that weight." - Cowboy Bebop (Image via SEGA)

The two arrive at the Touto University Hospital in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and briefly smoke, which felt both appropriate and inappropriate at the same time. Majima would also reveal to Saejima that after the treasure was found, Rodriguez’s father went peacefully.

Goro Majima revealed he didn’t want a long life like the elderly man had. The reason to keep going, and keep pushing, was that life is short, and one day, you get to look back at everything you’ve done, once you’re old. Then, all the dreams and goals you didn’t complete, you leave to the next generation to get done.

The two talk about how Majima originally thought going to Hawaii would be boring and stupid. Majima didn’t want to go play chaperone on Nele Island. That’s when Majima learned about a treasure that supposedly could grant everlasting health. That is why Majima went to Hawaii. He was trying to save Kiryu Kazuma from cancer.

Ad

What made Saejima laugh the most was that despite losing all his memories, Majima still homed in on his goal, and sought out the treasure - and successfully found it. You can take the dream from the man, but never the man from the dream.

“Kazuma Kiryu. You never could give up on that one.” - Saejima Taiga

The whole Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii adventure was all a means to try and save Kiryu's life (Image via SEGA)

Majima still said it was a dream, stupid or not. It’s an amazing reveal that the real reason he went to Hawaii was to try and save Kiryu Kazuma’s life from cancer. Even if he didn’t find the treasure, he did still help Noah achieve his dream of seeing the world, and that makes it all worthwhile.

Saejima suggests the two of them find a new dream to chase - after all, why not? Nothing stopping them. As the two look up at the hospital, Majima remarked that he guarantees that “he” - Kiryu - is still thinking about his next dream, as well. With that, the two former Yakuza go inside to regale Kiryu about their latest adventure.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ends on a down note, but also a hopeful one. The two go in and play the video Majima had recorded. But what this does mean is that six months into Kiryu’s treatment, he’s still around and kicking. We don’t get to see him, but we know he’s there. Interestingly enough, the game ends on a “To Be Continued…” which makes me wonder what’s next.

This was just supposed to be a silly, chaotic adventure, but instead, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was an emotional journey (Image via SEGA)

While yes, it’s true, I want Kiryu Kazuma to ride off into the sunset, and let other people be the star, I do think it’s wholesome that he decided to get his name back, and take the cancer treatments, instead of just letting himself die, like he originally intended. It’s a satisfying way to end the short, but sweet story. But what could be next? We’ll just have to see.

