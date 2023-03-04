Looking to pick a wired gaming headset and confused between the Logitech G432 and HyperX Cloud II as two choices? Both are eligible for the list of top gaming headphones under $100 and feature interesting specifications. Considering their similarities, it’s natural for fans to wonder which is the better accessory.

The Logitech G432 was launched back in 2019 and has, since then, been a favorite among budget-conscious gamers. It features the company's classic blue-on-black design, offers a decent in-game sound experience, and is compatible across a range of platforms.

The HyperX Cloud II, on the other hand, was first introduced in 2015 and is one of the most iconic gaming headsets of all time. Like G432, the former is also compatible across multiple platforms.

To help interested fans make their choice, the next section of the article will feature an intriguing comparison between the said headsets and their specifications.

Logitech G432 vs HyperX Cloud II: How do they compare to each other?

The Logitech G432 features a list price of $79.99, while the HyperX Cloud II is marked at $99.99. Both headsets are available at a discounted rate via third-party sellers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Drivers and spatial audio

The Logitech G432 is powered by 50mm audio drivers, while the HyperX Cloud II runs on 53mm audio drivers. The subtle difference in driver size doesn’t affect the in-game sound experience, with both headsets offering immersive 3D audio.

The Cloud II supports virtual 7.1 surround sound technology and the G432 is equipped with the flexibility of DTS Headphone: X 2.0. Regardless of the difference, both headsets offer similarly enticing audio quality, allowing users to hear every small detail and accurately predict where the sound is coming from.

The Logitech G432’s DTX technology and equalizer presets are only available on a Windows PC and require Logitech G Hub software. Users will have to connect the headset to their systems using the USB to be able to enjoy spatial audio.

The HyperX Cloud II’s 7.1 virtual surround sound feature can be toggled on and off using its audio control box.

Furthermore, the surround sound experience on Cloud II can be enjoyed across platforms, unlike the Logitech G432.

Comfort

Both headphones are built keeping ergonomics in mind, allowing gamers to wear them for extended periods without discomfort.

The HyperX Cloud II features a durable aluminum frame and weighs 0.7lb (~317 grams). With this headset, the company promises premium comfort with its signature memory foam and premium leatherette. Important factors such as weight distribution and clamping force were kept in mind while visualizing the design.

Weighing less than the Cloud II at 0.617 lbs (~280 grams), the Logitech G433 assures comfort with its feather-light leatherette ear cups and headband that are crafted to keep pressure off the user’s ears. Users can also adjust the volume using the control wheel implanted in the ear cups.

Microphone

The Logitech G432 offers a flip-to-mute enlarged 6mm boom mic that promises great sound output on the other side. However, the HyperX Cloud II comes with a detachable noise-cancelling mic, allowing users to enjoy good output and reduce the weight of the headset when the mic isn’t needed.

Compatibility

Both headphones are compatible across major platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones (Android and iOS).

Category Logitech G432 HyperX Cloud II Weight 280 grams 317 grams Drivers 50 mm 53 mm Frequency 10Hz-23kHz 20 Hz - 20 kHz Spatial Sound 7.1 virtual surround sound DTS Headphone: X v2.01 Microphone 6mm boom mic Noise-cancelling detachable mic Platform Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile

In conclusion

While both headsets have their share of pros and cons, the Logitech G433 seems to be a slightly better option when considering the value for money. It checks all the boxes that define good mid-range gaming headphones and features an affordable price.

The HyperX Cloud II is a classic hit and remains a favorite among many gamers. However, it has suffered major aging over its years of existence; fans can grab better, more modern alternatives (the Cloud II Wireless, for example) in 2023.

