Is the Logitech G G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset worth buying in February 2023?

Looking to purchase the Logitech G G435 in 2023? This attractively painted wireless headset turned heads when it was released back in 2021. However, rival brands currently offer several alternatives to the G435, which has resulted in fans wondering if it's worthwhile in 2023.

With video games becoming a point of interest for multiple tech manufacturers, Logitech isn’t the only company that's in a dominant position in this ever-evolving industry. Fans can grab gaming-oriented wireless headsets from several reliable brands, including Steelseries, Razer, Corsair, and more.

With so many options available at their disposal, it’s natural for fans to wonder if purchasing the Logitech G G435 wireless gaming headset in 2023 is a good choice or not. This article features an elaborate description of what the G435 brings to a gamer’s setup and a fair verdict based on its specifications’ relevance in today’s market.

The Logitech G G435 is still a popular choice for budget-conscious gamers

The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is currently available for $49 through various third-party retailers. In comparison to its original $80 price tag, this discount certainly makes the headset seem irresistible. It arrives in three eye-catching color variants:

Black and Neon Yellow Blue and Raspberry Off-White and Lilac

Let’s move on to the Logitech G G435’s specifications.

Features

Like most budget-friendly headsets, the Logitech G G435 features standard 40mm drivers and up to 20KHz frequency response, ensuring the best casual gaming experience. Weighing in at just 165 grams, it's incredibly light, making it perfect for those long gaming sessions.

Once fully charged, the headset offers up to 18 hours of non-stop usage. The earcups on the Logitech G G435 are made of memory foam and are covered in breathable fabric, ensuring user comfort and a solid audio experience.

The G435 features built-in dual beamforming mics which not only support its lightweight structure, but can also filter background noise to ensure clear communication. Additionally, this headset is Discord-certified and supports Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D Audio Tech, and Windows Sonic.

The Logitech G G435 supports Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless as well as Bluetooth, giving users multiple options with regards to connectivity. It should be noted that LIGHTSPEED wireless is only supported on PC [No Logitech G-Hub support], Mac, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

You cannot use the LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver with the Nintendo Switch, but you can still connect to the handheld console via Bluetooth. Unfortunately, the Logitech G435 cannot be used with Xbox consoles due to the latter’s incompatibility with both LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth. Hence, it’s recommended to look for an Xbox-compatible headset instead.

Category Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset Weight 165g Audio Drivers 40mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20KHz Impedance 45 Ohms (passive) Sensitivity 83.1 dB SPL/mW Max Volume <100 dB with optional limiter at <85 dB Battery Play time: 18 hrs, USB C charging port Compatibility PC (Full Support, No G-Hub)PlayStation (USB wireless stereo only)Nintendo Switch (Bluetooth) Range Up to 10 meters via LIGHTSPEED USB receiver or Bluetooth

Verdict

In general, the Logitech G G435 remains a logical choice for users even in 2023. It's a great wireless headset for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users, and caters to carefree gamers on PC as well. With ongoing discounts, the G435 is available at $49, which is definitely worth grabbing. Interested readers should hurry as this offer may not last long.

That said, competitive gamers may want to look for pricier wireless headsets for their requirements. Although the G435 may be equipped with gaming-grade features, these aren’t enough to ensure a latency-free in-game sound experience, which is non-negotiable in most competitive video games.

While wireless gaming headsets definitely seem more convenient, they can be disadvantageous when it comes to in-game latency and communication. If you want to stick to a budget-friendly headset for competitive games, we recommend picking a wired headset instead.

If you're willing to ignore discounts, go for the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, which is a worthy alternative to the G435 and is currently priced at $80. You can also grab the Razer Barracuda at similar prices during frequent sale events.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

