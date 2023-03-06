Microsoft set to introduce its variant of Nvidia's RTX Video Super Resolution: Supported GPUs, expected release date, and more

Nvidia introduced its RTX Video Super Resolution with the latest game-ready driver update. The technology upscales video content in browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge by utilizing the power of the graphics cards' RT cores.

However, RTX VSR is only available on RTX 30 and 40 series GPUs. Microsoft is trying to counter this exclusivity by introducing its version of the technology, called Video Super Resolution, and making it available to RTX 20 series or newer, Radeon RX 5700 and higher, 6000, and 7000 series of graphics cards. Microsoft's VSR will only be available on its Edge browser.

The technology is not as versatile as Team Green's implementation of the same. In this article, let's go over what the Redmond-based tech giant has brought to the plate for Windows devices.

Both Nvidia and Microsoft's Video Super Resolution technologies have their sets of caveats

Nvidia and Microsoft have taken different approaches with their video-upscaling technologies. While the former attempts at improving the overall quality of content that gamers can expect, the latter's goals involve reducing the internet bandwidth required to stream HD videos.

The Windows-maker supports the technology only for videos with sub-HD resolutions. While Microsoft's VSR leaves 1080p and 1440p videos untouched, Team Green's variant upscales all videos to the panel's native resolution of up to 4K.

It is unclear whether the AI upscaling technology from Microsoft will launch with these limitations. This might be a limit the company has set for testing purposes. The technology will upscale all sub-HD videos playing on Edge, except those protected by digital rights management (DRM) laws.

Which GPUs support Microsoft's Video Super Resolution (VSR)?

While this can be a significant setback for most users, Microsoft VSR's strong point is its wide availability. The following GPUs are supported:

Nvidia

Nvidia RTX 2060 Nvidia RTX 2060 Super Nvidia RTX 2070 Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Nvidia RTX 2080 Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti Nvidia RTX 3050 Nvidia RTX 3060 Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Nvidia RTX 3070 Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Nvidia RTX 3080 Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Nvidia RTX 3090 Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4090

AMD

AMD Radeon RX 5700 AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Consumers can also use Microsoft Video Super Resolution on laptops packing mobile versions of the graphics cards listed above. However, it is worth noting that they will then be required to force the web browser to run on the dGPU instead of the iGPU. The laptop will subsequently have to run on AC power for flawless upscaling results.

When will Microsoft's Video Super Resolution (VSR) launch?

Microsoft VSR is already available to 50% Edge users via the Canary channel. Users may have to opt into the browser's beta program to get access right away. Microsoft is still working on a few more technologies, including support for Hybrid GPU upscaling for systems and laptops with multiple GPUs.

The company will reveal details on the full launch only after the technology has been ironed out. We have no information on the final release window. However, it isn't expected to happen anytime soon.

