Motorola Razr+ available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great discount on the Motorola Razr+ and is one of the Top Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $999.99, but is now available for a total of $349.99, saving you a whopping $650. The flip phone features a stunning 6.9-inch pOLED display, with a powerful Snapdradgon processor, and a great battery life.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Motorola Razr+, and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Best Buy.

Motorola Razr+: Specs and features

The Motorola Razr+ has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Razr+ or the Razr 40 Ultra (name in Europe, Asia, and Australia) is an excellent smartphone for those who are looking for a premium device with a unique form factor. The folding display makes it very different from all the other handhelds on the market right now. Its large display, powerful processor, and long battery life make it a solid daily driver for most power users.

These are the detailed specs of the Motorola Razr+:

Features Motorola Razr+ Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display Main display: 6.9”, FHD+ pOLED, 165Hz External display: 3.6", pOLED, 144Hz RAM and ROM 8GB LPDDR5 256GB Storage Camera Rear: 12MP + 13MP Front: 32MP Video Capabilities 4K UHD/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 3800 mAh

Performance

The Razr+ features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is known for its high-end performance. It serves to be a solid option for speedy multitasking and hardcore gaming as well, particularly excelling in graphically demanding mobile games. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, which provides enough juice for smooth handling of large workloads, switching between multiple apps, and also gaming.

Display

The smartphone has a stunning 6.9-inch main display, featuring a pOLED panel. pOLED stands for Plastic OLED, which is known for its flexible properties. However, while it is far better than the standard IPS or LED panels, it is slightly inferior to OLED or AMOLED displays in terms of color vibrancy and depth of shadows.

The Motorola Razr+ also features a 3.6-inch pOLED screen on the outside, which can be used to view the time, answer calls, switch between songs, and a lot more. The appearance of this mini screen can be customized, and you can also add your favorite apps and have shortcuts to different tasks as well. Moreover, it also features a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate on the main display, along with a 144Hz refresh rate on the external display.

Camera

The Motorola Razr+ has an excellent camera setup, featuring a dual-lens setup. It has a 12MP wide camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera, which is capable of shooting high-quality pictures with great detail. However, reviews suggest the pictures aren't as vibrant as other flip-phone alternatives.

The camera setup is also capable of shooting up to 4K video at 60 fps, both on the front and rear cameras. This is something it excels at, as it is said to produce amazing videos with a great balance of color tones and shadows.

Battery life

The Razr+ features a 3800 mAh lithium-ion battery, which lasts an entire day according to Motorola. However, based on user reviews, the flip phone lasts an average of 10-15 hours based on your use, which is super impressive. It comes with a 30W TurboPower fast charger too, which gives you hours of runtime even with a short charge.

Also read: Samsung is reportedly preparing a new Fold phone with a triple-folding display

Is it worth purchasing the Motorola Razr+ during the sale?

For the price of $350, the Motorola Razr+ is an absolute steal and something we would recommend to anyone looking for a premium smartphone. The Razr+ is unique and something you don't see often. The premium build quality, powerful performance, and long battery life make it an easy recommendation for anyone who's in the market for a new smartphone, thanks to the super affordable price.

