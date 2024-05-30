Mouse and keyboard vs controller: Which is best for F1 24?

The keyboard and mouse vs controller debate has heated up once again with the release of F1 24. While some people swear by the supremacy of the keyboard and mouse, others find controllers to be much easier and ergonomic to use. However, the real answer largely depends on the type of game in question.

Objectively speaking, the keyboard and mouse perform comparatively worse than a controller in a racing game like F1 24. In this article, we will have a look at the differences between using both input devices while playing the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

Mouse and keyboard vs controller: What’s the difference between the two when playing F1 24?

Here's a bird's eye view of the differences between the two control input devices, particularly when it comes to playing F1 24:

Keyboard and Mouse Controller Ease of use Comparatively difficult because of multiple keys Less number of keys makes controllers easy to use Comfort Requires upright posture while playing Can easily be used from a leisure position Ergonomics Good ergonomics but can cause strain in long hours Much better ergonomics, fits perfectly in hand Controls Binary input makes car control imprecise Analog input gives high control over the vehicle Haptic feedback Not available Available

Keyboard and mouse

Keyboard and mouse are better suited for precision shooters (Image via Intel)

While the keyboard and mouse are separate input devices, they are used together to complete the gaming experience.

The main strength of the gaming mouse is its speed and accuracy. It is great for playing any title that relies on fast camera movements or point-and-click action. That said, F1 24 is a racing game where the only use of a mouse is for clicking through menus.

Meanwhile, keyboards are binary by nature, which means pressing your keys will be registered as either an input or no input at all. There is nothing in between that accounts for how much pressure you’re applying for pressing a key.

This leads to a weird experience while playing F1 24 where your car will go full throttle as you press the W key and sometimes spin and slip when taking sharper turns.

Moreover, it is very common to press the wrong button when you’re trying to navigate across the multiple keys on your keyboard, making the gaming experience a bit unintuitive.

Controller

Controllers have analog sticks and triggers for precise controls in F1 24 (Image via Microsoft)

Controllers bring a very comfortable and simple user experience when compared to a keyboard and mouse. You have a limited number of keys, which are laid out in a very ergonomic and natural pattern.

Once you’re used to the button placements and controls of F1 24, it is almost impossible to press the wrong key. Moreover, the shoulder triggers and joysticks of a controller are analog in nature.

In simple words, it means if you partially press the throttle key, the game will receive that exact amount of input to give you more control of the car. This means you can easily alter the car’s throttle or steer more accurately compared to the keyboard.

Mouse and keyboard vs controller: Gaming experience

Controllers have a more precise and comfortable user experience for racing games (Image via Microsoft)

Using a keyboard and mouse requires you to sit close to your screen in an upright position. It is by no means uncomfortable as long as you’re maintaining the correct posture. However, you just can’t beat the comfort and ergonomics of a controller.

Using a controller means you don’t have to be bound to your flat desk. Most controllers are wireless and can easily be played from the couch in a relaxed position.

Controllers also have haptic feedbacks that increase immersion in games by responding to every collision of your car or whenever you move off track.

Mouse and keyboard vs controller: Verdict

The keyboard and mouse combo is perfectly viable for playing racing games. However, they restrict you to your flat desk, lack precision inputs, and can become uncomfortable during long hours.

Controllers are the better choice for racing games because of their analog input sticks, haptic feedback, and better in-hand ergonomics.

