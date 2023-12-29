Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller review: A pro controller at an affordable price

The Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller has been in the market for a while now. Given how this device is designed, it caters to both professional and casual gamers simultaneously. Although I’ve not used too many pro controllers before, using the Revolution X didn’t feel clunky at all. Like many other pro controllers, this one also has many buttons, but you won’t be clicking any accidentally.

If you’re looking for a controller that can work well with your Xbox and your PC, then the Nacon Revolution X Pro is a device you should look into. I play a range of games, and it’s worked exceptionally well, irrespective of the type of game I was playing.

The Nacon Revolution X Pro controller is very simple to use

The Nacon Revolution X Pro delivers on look and feel (Image via Nacon)

The fact that the controller is of a premium quality is evident from the packaging itself. Inside the box, there’s a hard case that houses the controller, the detachable cable, the box for the weights, and a microfibre cloth.

One of the main problems surrounding any controller is the design. There are a lot of controllers in the market currently that aren’t very convenient to use. Some aren’t ergonomic enough, while others are either too heavy or too light to use.

The Nacon Revolution X Pro tackles both those problems with ease. This is the first pro controller I’m using. Before this, I’ve used the DualSense 5 and the stock Xbox Series X controller. The Revolution X Pro does not feel like either of the two. The device is slightly bigger than the other two, but it’s not difficult to hold.

You can add weights to the Nacon Revolution X Pro, which allows you to customize the device to a great extent. While you cannot swap out the joysticks, you can always swap out the heads and add weights to the stick. All this allows hardware customization to a great extent. I actually prefer adding some weight to the joysticks because it helps me navigate better in the games that I play.

The Nacon app allows a ton of customization for this pro controller (Image via Nacon)

The amount of customization is even greater on the software side of things. From the dead zone on each joystick to the amount of haptic feedback that you receive from either side of the controller, there’s a lot that you can change. There's free software that’s available on the Microsoft Store. You can use it to make all the changes at a software level.

Furthermore, four profiles are at your disposal, set up according to different games. While you can’t edit these profiles, you can use them as templates to create your own profiles. You can switch these profiles with the simple press of a button.

When you flip the controller, you’ll notice that there are two buttons. One lets you switch your profiles, while the other lets you switch between classic and advanced. The classic mode uses a default profile. The advanced mode lets you access the four profiles that you’ve stored. Beside the D-Pad are four small LED indicators corresponding to the four profiles.

How easy is it to use the Nacon Revolution X Pro controller?

You don’t need to do anything extra to use it with your controller or your PC. All you need to do is plug it into your respective device and start playing. You do not need to download any additional software to use it. The software that allows you to control and customize the profiles is completely optional.

For the most part, I used the Revolution X Pro controller to play FPS games. Although it did take some getting used to, I absolutely love using the controller to play shooters. The joysticks are responsive enough, and the additional buttons are very conveniently placed.

That said, I did misfire initially because it took me some time to get a hang of the buttons, but it wasn’t inconvenient at all. As for the responsiveness, since it’s plugged in at all times, you won’t feel a lag in the responsiveness at all.

As for the feel, every single button on the device offers a good amount of feedback on every keypress. The same holds true for both the triggers as well. The device has a matte texture, enhancing the grip, even when gaming for long hours. Even if you have sweaty palms, you won’t lose any grip.

The cable that’s provided with the device is fairly long and detachable at the same time. Although it has no Bluetooth, you won’t have any issues sitting at a distance while gaming. You must also use a wired headset to listen to the audio. Interestingly, you can modify the audio settings from the software itself.

In conclusion

This controller is worth the price (Image via Nacon)

If you like pro controllers, but you’re unsure of what to purchase, then the Nacon Revolution X Pro controller is something that you should definitely consider. It’s a workhorse, irrespective of the type of game that you’re playing.

The only downside to this, however, is the fact that despite the premium feel of the product, the paint job on the X/Y/A/B buttons feels slightly cheap. Is it worth the 99.90 Euro price tag, though? It definitely is.

Nacon Revolution X Pro controller

The Nacon Revolution X pro is worth the price, despite a few minor flaws (Image via Sportskeeda)

Platforms: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC (Controller provided by Nacon)

Release Date: November 25, 2022

Wireless: No

Cable Included: Yes (300cm)

Optional Software: Yes

Headset Jack: Yes

Multifunction button: Profile selection

Customization of joysticks: No

Directional Pad: 2 formats

Shortcuts: Yes

Configurable buttons: Yes

Programmable triggers: No

LED player indicator: Yes

Adjustable weights: No