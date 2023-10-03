Mega Modz PlayStation 5 Pro Controller review: One of the best custom controllers on the market today

We recently received a review unit of the Mega Modz PlayStation 5 pro controller, featuring art known as “The Great Wave” by Hokusai.

I’m often leery of these kinds of controllers, even if I do think they’re quite nice. This style of controller is always expensive, so you really have to make sure it's exactly what you need. There’s nothing more frustrating than spending 200-300 dollars only to find you don’t like what you’re getting. However, I will say that Mega Modz has put out some truly fantastic controllers.

I’ve found I use this in a wide variety of games, even if I think this particular controller is perhaps best suited to FPS and fighting games. It serves me well in action games of all types, except perhaps in driving sequences. I’m going to go over the Mega Modz controller in detail: what it’s great at, where it lacks, and more.

What is the Mega Modz PlayStation 5 Pro Controller?

The Mega Modz controller doesn't disappoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Modz, as a company, has been on the scene since 2012, focusing on custom pro controllers of all types. It has all the things you’ve come to expect on these styles of controllers—easy-to-use back pedals, a stylish design, and replaceable thumbsticks for whatever you need at the time. Sometimes, you want better accuracy for, say, sniping, and other times, you want a different level of speed.

I was sent this controller as a review unit, and it’s genuinely blown me away how great it is. There are some little things to nitpick, but not enough to warrant major complaints. It has a solid battery like all PlayStation 5 controllers, and the sound of hitting those mechanical buttons is always satisfying.

Mega Modz PlayStation 5 Pro Controller design allows for fast, responsive gameplay

This is my favorite part of the controller if I’m being honest. The Mega Modz PlayStation 5 controller I reviewed had both a mechanical d-pad and mechanical face buttons for incredible reaction times. Not everyone’s crazy about that style, but I think they offer greater speed for inputs and better accuracy.

I also appreciate the hot-swappable thumbsticks—not just for shooters. If I want my movement inputs to feel a little faster for fighting games or action games, I want the shorter thumbsticks. While playing games like Street Fighter 6 or Blaz Blue, I felt like the control I had over my combo inputs felt better and more reliable.

Then there are the triggers on the Mega Modz PlayStation 5 controller. If you’re playing an FPS or action RPG based heavily on shooting, you want that trigger pull to be immediate. You’ll see in the video above just how responsive the triggers are from the recorded clip.

It felt like as soon as I pulled the trigger, the gunshots went off in any FPS or MOBA I was playing. Sure, it didn’t make me better at the game, but I felt more reactive—like I was able to respond quicker. It’s the little things that make a difference when you’re playing something like Warzone.

The remappable paddles on the back of the Mega Modz PlayStation 5 controller are also incredible, feeling exactly the same way the ones on my SCUF Iceman controller do. My only complaint about those is the same one I always have—I wish they were just a tiny bit bigger. Not by much, maybe a centimeter or two.

I’m also a huge fan of the no-slip grip. After hours of gaming in my hot office, the Mega Modz Playstation 5 controller still feels amazing to hold. It’s just another of the amazing features you can apply to your controller.

The triggers cannot be adjusted, so be aware of that before purchasing

However, the triggers come at purchase, that’s the way they’re going to stay. While that might not be a big deal to some gamers, this particular model does not feature the slow, haptic triggers that you might be used to on a default DualSense controller.

Personally, I love that feeling, but it’s not as responsive as you’re going to feel on the Mega Modz PlayStation 5 controller. If you prefer driving games, where you want to feel more in control of how you pull your triggers, this is not for you. However, if you want immediate responses, you will surely be satisfied.

Mega Modz PlayStation 5 controllers are visually gorgeous

Gorgeous from top to bottom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another thing I love is the look—this controller looks and feels just like my other DualSense controllers, of which I now have many. The shell on the front with The Great Wave art is beautiful, and the back has that reliable grip to it.

You can get a wide variety of art styles, but sadly, you cannot customize that with your own art assets yet—that might be a copyright thing. However, if you want a gorgeous controller, look no further.

The most important part: its cost

As with all things customized, it can get expensive fast (Image via MegaModz.com)

My controller has a number of bells and whistles attached to it, like the mechanical buttons and mechanical d-pad. As you customize the controller, the cost can go up, and it will. While I do think that might be a turn-off to some, I do want to say that this controller is worth every penny.

It’s responsive, visually appealing, and does exactly what I expected it to right out of the gate. However, you can get so many different adjustments and mods to the controller, so it does exactly what you want it to do. While that might cost more, I feel like if you want to take your gaming seriously, it’s the right call to make.

In conclusion

To be frank, I love this controller. While it made driving in Cyberpunk 2077 a little frustrating due to the quick response trigger, everything else during my gameplay felt amazing. No matter what shooter or fighting game I was diving into, the response times felt amazing. Sure, it’s an expensive controller, but this is one of those moments I really feel like you get what you pay off.

It stands up to the best SCUF controllers on the market, too. It can get very expensive though, so beware as you customize your controller. I’m very impressed with Mega Modz and their work. This controller looks, feels, and acts like a top-of-the-line DualSense controller in every sense.

Mega Modz PlayStation 5 Pro Controller

It's not cheap, but it's high-quality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Produced by: Mega Modz (Controller provided by Mega Modz)

Controller: The Great Wave PlayStation 5 Pro controller

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Range: 30-40 ft

Haptic Feedback: Two Haptic motors

Headset Jack: 3.5mm

Remap Buttons: 4 reprogrammable buttons

Warranty: 90 days, 1 year extended