Warzone Mobile "Day Zero" event: How to play, rewards, and more

MWIIINTEL, a well-known and trustworthy source for Call of Duty leaks, recently announced an upcoming event called Operation: Day Zero. It will take place in the anticipated mobile incarnation of the iconic Warzone platform. Activision has announced an official reveal of Warzone Mobile on October 5 at 9 am PT during the Call of Duty Next event.

Warzone Mobile is intended to recreate the iconic Battle Royale experience on the small screen, retaining its characteristic strategic gameplay while optimizing it for the mobile platform. In this article, we discuss this exciting event and what it could offer.

How to play Warzone Mobile "Day Zero" event

Expand Tweet

While official rules for playing "Day Zero" have yet to be released, patterns from prior Call of Duty events provide essential insights. You must join the event via the game's main menu. Completing specific challenges and progressing through event stages are essential aspects of gameplay.

To unlock a slew of powerful rewards, you must work with other players to progress through and clear specific zones. Working as a team will help you accumulate Community Event Points. You can only unlock zones in the game if you work with your teammates to collect enough Community Event Points.

However, your efforts will reap double the rewards. Not only do you help the community goal, but every Event Point (EP) you earn also contributes towards individual rewards. This method assures that every battle takes you a step closer to an amazing drop.

Rewards in Warzone Mobile "Day Zero" event

According to the tweet, Operation: Day Zero will offer many rewards, although the specific ones linked to the event remain unknown. As mentioned, you will have to work with your teammates and earn points to unlock areas, granting you rewards.

You can also earn event points to unlock individual rewards. These could range from exclusive weapon skins and player customization gear to new playable characters. Commemorative badges and exclusive emotes are other potential rewards.

Expand Tweet

While Call of Duty has not announced a release date, it is speculated that the event will be available in-game with the launch of Warzone Mobile. Operation: Day Zero might begin anytime between October 6 to November 1, 2023.

Players can pre-register for Warzone Mobile via the Google Play store's Warzone Mobile product page. On this page, tap on the green "Register" button. If you are one of the players chosen to play Warzone Mobile early, you will be alerted when it becomes accessible.