Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. guide: BnB combos, Corner, Punish Counters, and more

A.K.I. is Street Fighter 6’s latest character, and her moveset might feel a little familiar. Being a student of Street Fighter 5’s F.A.N.G., this character is a master of sneaky attacks and, of course, poison. She has a truly unique moveset and gameplay style compared to perhaps anyone else in Street Fighter’s history. A popular character right out of the gate, A.K.I. can slither along the ground, deposit poison, and deliver some truly staggering damage. She seems to be a little more on the complex side, however.

Like all Street Fighter 6 combo guides, this article is very much a work in progress. We scour the internet for useful combos that you should know about for the roster, including A.K.I.. If you would like your combo added, please reach out on social media with a clip and notation.

A.K.I. combo guide for Street Fighter 6

LP: Light Punch

Light Punch MP: Medium Punch

Medium Punch HP: Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch LK: Light Kick

Light Kick MK: Medium Kick

Medium Kick HK: Hard Kick

Hard Kick PP/KK: OD/EX version

OD/EX version P: Any punch

Any punch K: Any kick

Any kick XX: Cancel/immediately

Cancel/immediately +: At the same time

At the same time [...]: Any

Any DI: Drive Impact

Drive Impact DR: Drive Rush (DRC: Drive Rush Cancel)

Drive Rush (DRC: Drive Rush Cancel) DP: Dragon Punch Motion

Dragon Punch Motion QCF: Quarter Circle Forward

Quarter Circle Forward QCB: Quarter Circle Back:

Quarter Circle Back: HCF: Half Circle Forward

Half Circle Forward HCB: Half Circle Back

Half Circle Back Movement: DUFBCJ (Down, Up, Forward, Back, Crouching, Jumping)

Note: Some of A.K.I.'s attacks have special properties if they hit a poisoned opponent. For that reason, certain attacks will be marked with an asterisk (*) when the poison is triggered.

1) Basic/BnB combos for A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6

Input: C.LK, C.LP, C.LP XX QCF HP

This combo comes from MIR at VesperArcade, who has combos for every character in the game. Crouching light attacks are still amazing to link together and cancel out of in Street Fighter 6, and A.K.I. is no exception to that.

It's fairly easy to link these few crouching lights together and then cancel into Serpent Lash at the last moment. However, you must be close for the Serpent Lash, that's for sure.

Input: F.HK, C.LP XX DRC, C.LP, C.MP XX QCF HP

We also have some combos from DarkSynth, who is well-known for putting together quality work. This heavy confirm combo requires players to understand how to Drive Rush Cancel. You use the Forward Heavy kick into a crouching Light Punch, and then you cancel into DRC. From there, a few more crouching hits and the heavy Serpent Lash to wrap it up.

Input: MK, MP XX QCF MP, HK XX QCF MP

MIR points out in this combo that the QCF MP will whiff on crouching opponents, so don't try this combo on someone unless they're standing. Otherwise, you will blow the poison bubble and cancel your normals into a pair of Serpent Lashes, only Medium instead of Heavy for this Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. combo.

Input: C.MK, C.LP XX DRC, C.LP, CMP XX QCF PP, C.LP, LP XX QCF HP, QCF LP

Here's something a bit more advanced for A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 from DarkSynth. This requires some pretty intense canceling and the use of a Drive Rush Cancel. This character's crouching normals are pretty great for combos, so we're using several to cancel into EX Serpent Lash, Heavy Serpent Lash, and a Light Serpent Lash.

2) Corner and Drive Impact combos for A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6

Input: [...] XX QCF HP*, QCB HP, QCF LP*, Any Super

You'll want the opponent poisoned for this combo. You can start with anything but cancel into the Heavy Serpent Lash and then a Poison Wreath, followed by another Serpent Lash. Finally, round this A.K.I. combo off in Street Fighter 6 with the super of your choice.

Input: DI, HK XX QCB HP, QCF LP

With a solid Drive Impact, you can do a great deal with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6. The standing Heavy cancels into a Poison Wreath, making it more satisfying to hit the Serpent Lash.

Input: DI, HK XX QCB HP, DR HK XX Level 2 Super

After the Drive Impact and Heavy Kick this time, you still use the Poison Wreath. However, to keep things going for A.K.I., you Drive Rush into Heavy Kick and cancel that into her amazing Level 2 Super.

3) Punish counters for A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6

Input: LP PC, C.MP XX QCF PP, C.LP, C.LP XX QCF HP*, QCF LP

What you can gain from a simple Light Punch Punish Counter hit in Street Fighter 6 is amazing. A.K.I. can then cancel into EX Serpent Lash and cancel some lights into another Serpent Lash, first Heavy, and then a final one from the Light Punch button.

Input: LK PC, C.MP XX QCF PP*, HK XX QCF MP

In this combo, you'll require the opponent to be poisoned. Then you Light Kick punish and begin setting up your Serpent Lashes. Clearly, that is her most versatile and useful super in Street Fighter 6, so that's why you see it a lot in her combos.

Input: HP PC, LK XX QCF HP

Not all Punish Combos are brutal on the inputs. This one's pretty simple. From her Heavy Punch, you light Kick and cancel that into her Heavy Serpent Lash, and it's easy enough to follow up on.

There is always new tech coming for this character in Street Fighter 6. As more combos are devised, we'll be sure to add them so you can learn more about her. If you'd like, we have several other combo guides to take advantage of, such as Rashid.