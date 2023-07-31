PS5 now supports two controllers in the same account, adds Dolby Atmos support, and more

A new beta update on the PS5 is adding support for a secondary controller in the same account, Dolby Atmos, and more. This new firmware version is now available only in the United States, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France for testing. Once more bugs have been squashed and player reviews have been collected, PlayStation gamers worldwide can access these features.

The new updates are rather interesting -- larger SSDs up to 8 TB can now be added to the console, haptic feedback can now be enjoyed in the system menus, and emojis can finally be used in chat.

Among these, the most interesting is the support for two controllers on one console. Gamers can now add a second DualSense as an Assist controller and play games with both as if they were one. This adds numerous new possibilities to the overall experience.

PS5 July 31 beta firmware update patch notes

New accessibility features

Secondary assist controller. Gamers can now assign a second controller to an account and use both together to play a game on the PS5 console. This can help gamers help others in completing one particular area or collaboratively play with each other in titles like FIFA and PES. Follow these steps to add a second controller:

To use an assist controller, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Controllers] > [Use Second Controller for Assistance], and then turn on [Use Assist Controller].

You can use an assist controller when your main controller is a DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller or a PS5-supported third-party controller.

System UI Haptic Feedback. Haptic feedback can now be enjoyed in the PS5 system menu. Supported controllers include the DualSense, newly launched DualSense Edge, and the PS VR 2 Sense controller.

When enabled, system sound effects for certain events will also be reflected physically through haptics, such as moving focus, reaching the end limit of a scrollable section, checking a box, receiving a notification, or booting up a game. This optional feature enhances immersion and is particularly useful for players with some level of sight or hearing disability, who appreciate the additional feedback on their inputs.

To turn on this feature, go to [Settings] > [Accessibility] > [Controllers], and then turn on [Haptic Feedback During Console Navigation].

Support for compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices

The PS5 now officially supports Dolby Atmos. Thus, gamers with capable hardware can enjoy 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech. To do this, connect the console to the audio system (soundbars, TVs, or home theater systems) via an HDMI cable.

To turn on Dolby Atmos, go to [Settings] > [Sound] > [Audio Output] > [Audio Format (Priority)], and then select [Dolby Atmos].

Social feature enhancements

Party UI update: You can now invite a player into a closed party without automatically adding the player to the group or creating a new group. You can now send open or closed-party invitations to groups instead of only individual players.

You can now invite a player into a closed party without automatically adding the player to the group or creating a new group. You can now send open or closed-party invitations to groups instead of only individual players. Share Screen Preview: When someone’s sharing their screen in a party that you can join, you’ll now see a preview image of their Share Screen, even before you enter the party.

When someone’s sharing their screen in a party that you can join, you’ll now see a preview image of their Share Screen, even before you enter the party. Join friends’ game sessions easily: You can now easily see which of your friends are in an activity you can join under the [Friends] tab.

You can now easily see which of your friends are in an activity you can join under the [Friends] tab. The Joinable icon will be displayed next to friends who are playing a game you can join. You can join a friend’s game directly by pressing the options button and selecting [Join Game] or by selecting the ”Join” button on their profile card.

Game Hub tournaments tile: In the game hub, you can now see how many tournaments you’ve entered and the highest place you’ve achieved, as well as the start time for the next tournament. You can select the tile to see the full tournament list.

In the game hub, you can now see how many tournaments you’ve entered and the highest place you’ve achieved, as well as the start time for the next tournament. You can select the tile to see the full tournament list. React to messages with emojis: You can now add reactions to messages with emojis, which makes communicating with friends quicker and easier.

Ease-of-use features

Search for games in your library: You can now search for games within your game library.

You can now search for games within your game library. Game Help improvements: Game Help cards have been improved.

Game Help cards have been improved. In addition to in-progress activities, you can now see available, previously available, upcoming, and completed activities.

When a card is selected, its details are now displayed on the right side of the card, making it easier to find objectives and their corresponding hints.

Discover new features: Browse useful tips for getting the most out of your PS5 and learn about new features in the new Discover Tips section.

Browse useful tips for getting the most out of your PS5 and learn about new features in the new Discover Tips section. Go to [Settings] > [Guide & Tips, Health & Safety, and Other Information] > [Guide and Tips], and then select [Discover Tips] to view all the tips.

Mute PS5 beep sound: You can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5’s beep sound when turning it on or off or putting it in rest mode.

You can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5’s beep sound when turning it on or off or putting it in rest mode. Go to [Settings] > [System] > [Beep Sound].

To adjust the beep sound volume, select [Volume].

To mute the beep sound, turn on [Mute Beep Sound].

Support for larger capacity M.2 SSDs

The new beta firmware update brings support for even larger storage capacities. Gamers can now pair the system with up to 8 TB of M.2 SSD storage, which is double the previously supported 4 TB limit.

The PS5 has been selling like crazy so far this year. Recently, Sony claimed they have sold over 40 million consoles, which is close to the sales the PS4 registered in its first two and a half years. Sony also said that most of the unfulfilled demand due to the silicon shortage had been met as supply chains returned to normal.