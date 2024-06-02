Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon 2 lap desk review: Couch gaming made comfortable!

The Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon 2 is an interesting product designed specifically to make couch gaming more comfortable. We all know how frustrating playing video games on our massive flat displays can be. While lapboards have existed for a while, they are not ergonomic and aren't designed with couches and beds in mind.

This is where the Cycon comes in, and after spending a couple of weeks with it, I can vouch it completely lives up to the promise. It targets a rather narrow demographic; however, only those with a PC hooked up to a large display can fully utilize it. Console gamers, not so much.

In this review, I will go over what the Cycon 2 brings to the table apart from being a lap desk, its comfort levels, and whether you should spend your money on it.

Pre-delivery

The Couchmaster Cycon 2 is designed to maximize comfort while away from a gaming desk. (Image via Nerdytec)

The Couchmaster Cycon 2 is a rather unique product in terms of what it has to deliver. Its primary premise is as a couch lap desk with a focus on gaming. For starters, it is designed ergonomically with streaks of branding that appeal to the gamer audience. Besides, it also has ample opportunities to route cables for a keyboard and mouse.

Besides this, you also get some storage for your peripherals with some pockets by the side of the cushions. The Couchmaster also ships with a mousepad and ample wires to let you set it up quite far away from your display.

The market for lap desks is pretty saturated. But the Couchmaster is particularly special since it targets the PC gaming audience with a premium set of features. A detailed specs list of the device is as follows.

Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon 2 Bundled cables 0.8 m hub connection cable, USB 3.0 extension (5m), power adapter (3m)

Cushions dimensions (LxWxH)

60x20x16 cm

Support board dimensions (LxWxH)

82x33x3 cm

Material

Suede look (microfiber)

Maximum inside distance cushion

75 cm

Color versions

Black, Grey

Number of USB 3.0 ports

6 (4x inside, 2x outside)



The grey edition of the Couchmaster Cycon 2 that I reviewed is listed for $189 currently on Amazon.

Unboxing experience

A fully set up Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Couchmaster Cycon 2 comes in a massive cardboard box. We get the two cushions fully inflated inside it. The lapboard is well-protected inside a plastic bag. All the accessories and paperwork are also packed in another plastic bag. We get all the required wires, zip ties, and a few extra cables to set up the lap desk as we like.

Unfortunately, the box of my Couchmaster wasn't in the best shape after it was shipped halfway across the world from Germany. However, all the components inside survived the journey unharmed.

Setting up the Couchmaster Cycon 2

Dimensions of the Couchmaster Cycon 2 (Image via Nerdytec)

Setting up the Couchmaster 2 isn't a Herculean job. The two side cushions come inflated, so they go as is. The table is a bit makeshift — it doesn't attach to the cushions in any way. This is both a good and a bad thing.

While it allows you to adjust the Couchmaster as you move around while gaming for long hours, it also doesn't ensure the stability that comes with a desk. I've had all my stuff, including laptops, fall with one loud bang on the couch when moving around a bit too much.

The pockets on the side of the cushions come in handy. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The device is well-designed and built. The cushions have embroidered sides. Moreover, they also feature ample pockets on the side to store a mouse and some cables. This helps you keep things organized.

Connecting peripherals to the Cycon 2

The Couchmaster Cycon 2 has USB ports and grommets to route cables. (Image via Sportskeeda)

You'll have to unpack all the cables and route them through the desk during the setup

Doing this is easy — the Couchmaster has two bays that can be used to route the cables through either grommet at the top. You can install as many as you want given there's ample gap for about five to six cables to pass through.

While testing, I paired it with a wired keyboard, a wired mouse, and my smartphone's charger. Everything fits nicely on the table.

A mousepad is bundled for free with the Cycon 2. (Image via Sportskeeda)

It also comes with a mousepad inside the box. Although it isn't as large as the full-desk mousemats I regularly use, it's enough for casual gaming from the comfort of my couch. You can fix it permanently atop the table. But, I chose not to do that to allow for some flexibility while gaming.

How comfortable is the Couchmaster Cycon 2?

The Cycon 2 fixes posture thanks to its ergonomic design. (Image via Nerdytec)

Ever since Nerdytec delivered the Couchmaster Cycon 2 to my doorstep, it has been my go-to while gaming from a couch. Up until now, I would simply stick to my trusty Xbox wireless controller if I wanted to play while resting. Using a mouse and a keyboard would be an added headache and I would strain my back after playing for about an hour or two.

All of that changed with the arrival of the Cycon 2. I can now connect my PC to the TV and play FPS games without worries.

The Couchmaster Cycon 2 can do more than just games. Its table is wide enough to fit a laptop and a keyboard, so I found myself setting up a workstation on my bed and working on homework and writing at Sportskeeda. It just helps me be a bit more lazy.

Should you buy the Cycon 2?

I used the Couchmaster Cycon 2 for gaming on my TV. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Couchmaster Cycon 2 is a bit of a novelty product. It's not like you can't survive without it, but, hey! It helps.

I have thoroughly enjoyed using this product. It just adds a bit more convenience and normalizes working from your desk or couch. I think it's perfect for those who work from home. If you get bored sitting at your desk, just move to a more comfy location and set up the Couchmaster to keep your posture right.

It will cost you though — $189 is a bit too much if you're looking for all the convenience. But, it'll be a great investment for back comfort if you have the cash to spend.

Conclusion

The Cycon 2 is a fantastic accessory for couch gaming. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product name: Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycon 2 Black edition (provided by Nerdytec)

Connectivity ports: 6x USB 3.0

Product dimensions: 23.62"D x 32.68"W x 7.48"H

Supported platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S