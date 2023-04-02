New Erying motherboards allow Intel laptop CPUs in desktop builds: Supported chips, motherboards, and more

Erying, a Chinese manufacturing company, has combined Intel's processors with its motherboard units and has introduced a new set of products. The result of such options existing in the PC market helps consumers save a few bucks and gain competitive performance with Intel’s last-generation products. The efficiency of a desktop PC is usually higher than mobile devices like laptops and tablets. This is primarily due to the power of desktop-grade hardware and the number of cooling options available.

However, users can now opt to get their hands on desktops with mobile processors as a cost-effective route.

Erying’s motherboards with Intel laptop processors viable for desktop builds

Intel is a leading manufacturer when it comes to processors and enjoys a large market share. The 12th gen processors from the company are easily available and pack a powerful punch. The company has also pulled off a similar stunt with their 11th gen laptop CPUs as well.

These products are not the most power efficient and economical when it comes to desktop versions. Moreover, there are mobile variants of the same CPUs. These come with laptops and offer admirable performance as well. Erying has taken two of the most important components for a PC and created an affordable combination for budget builders.

Erying’s motherboards

Erying is a Chinese motherboard manufacturing company that has released a new type of product that can be used to build decent desktops. It combines Intel’s 12th gen processors with a few motherboards and lists them as products that can be directly purchased.

The company offers kits for different processor choices, including the Core i7 12700H, Core i5 12650H, Core i5 12500H, and the Core i5 12450H. The 12700H is the most powerful kit in the entire lineup that can output the most performance in its class.

Intel’s Core i7 12700H packs a total of 14 cores and 20 threads with a maximum of 4.7 GHz boost frequency. It draws around 45 W when idling and maxes out at a whopping 155 W. It is based on older architecture but still fairs well when paired with more recent hardware.

Erying offers its products primarily through AliExpress and manufactures both mATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. It is the same for all the processors and supports up to 64 GB RAM, three M.2 slots, and three other SSD slots. The board can also hold a full-blown graphics card with its Gen 4 PCIe slots.

The I/O option is standard and provides a total of six USB ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It can run ethernet cables via two of its RJ45 ports and hosts a small 3.5mm audio jack. This entire line of products starts from a price of only $236 and jumps up to $343 with the Core i7 12700H kit.

Erying’s motherboard solution can be a great purchase for PC enthusiasts who want to build a desktop without hurting their wallets. The form factor variations and CPU choices make the product line even more compelling.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes