5 best gaming laptops under $2000 in 2023 

If you are looking for the best gaming laptops under $2000 in 2023, you have come to the right place. There are several gaming laptops in the $2000 domain. Brands like Asus, Acer, Gigabyte, and MSI are competing with each other to produce the best gaming laptops in this budget.

The best gaming laptops under $2000 feature various CPUs and GPUs from Intel and AMD, as well as DDR4 and DDR5 RAM options. This is why it can be difficult to choose the perfect device for yourself.

This article lists five of the best gaming laptops under $2000 in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best gaming laptops under $2000: Specs, features, and prices

1) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022)

15.6" FHD 120Hz

Ryzen 5 6600H

RTX 3050

8GB DDR4

256GB SSD

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) is a budget-oriented, beginner-level gaming laptop. However, don't be fooled by its price, as it is currently one of the best gaming laptops under $2000. It comes with a 15.6" FHD 120Hz display, a latest-generation AMD Ryzen 5 6600H mobile processor, an RTX 3050 GPU, an 8GB DDR4 SDRAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

IdeaPad Gaming 3's powerful 2 x 2W stereo speakers are tuned by Nahimic Audio. The I/O section has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that works as DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as other standard options. Lenovo Rapid Charge technology can charge this laptop by 40% in just 15 minutes.

Priced at $649.99

2) Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

15.6" FHD 300Hz

Ryzen 7 6800H

RTX 3060

16GB DDR5

512GB SSD

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) is a decent gaming laptop around the $1000 price range. It features a 15.6" FHD display with a whopping 300Hz refresh rate, a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an RTX 3060 mobile GPU, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

The TUF Gaming A15 has an inbuilt A MUX Switch that lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, decreasing latency. The self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology provide optimal cooling and longer life. Like other TUF series laptops, this device also comes with MIL-STD-810H military standard toughness.

Priced at $1049.99

3) Gigabyte AERO 14 OLED

14" QHD+ OLED 90Hz

i7-12500H

RTX 4050

16GB DDR5

1TB SSD

The Gigabyte AERO 14 OLED laptop comes with a 14" QHD+ featuring a 90Hz OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe 2.0 certifications. This device has the best display on this list of best gaming laptops under $2000.

The Gigabyte AERO 14 OLED laptop is powered by the i7-12500H (1.7 GHz) CPU, an RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB 5200MHz DDR5 RAM. The 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD is fast enough to run large games.

The loud 2x2W speakers support DTS:X Ultra Audio Technology. It features 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 (Type-C), and 1x USB 3.2 (Type-A). Connectivity features include Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Priced at $1499.00

4) MSI Raider GE66

15.6" QHD 240Hz

i7-12700H

RTX 3070Ti

32GB DDR5

1TB SSD

The MSI Raider GE66 is a great mid-range gaming laptop. It features a stunning 15.6" QHD 240Hz high refresh rate display that goes well with the i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3070Ti GPU. It has massive 32 gigs of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD.

The Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology increases power delivery to the CPU and GPU, making significant performance improvements. The updated Cooler Boost 5 utilizes two fans and six heat pipes to ensure great heat dispersion.

Priced at $1799.00

5) Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023)

16" FHD 165Hz

i9-13980HX

RTX 4070

16GB DDR5

1TB SSD

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) is one of the best gaming laptops under $2000. It comes with a 16" FHD 165Hz display with Dolby Vision and Adaptive-Sync support. The flagship Intel i9-13980HX processor, paired with the latest generation RTX 4060 GPU, makes this device one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) has a 16GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4x4 SSD. ROG Intelligent Cooling features include Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal thermal paste and an extra third intake fan.

Priced at $1999.99

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes