New Nvidia App kills off Geforce Experience and Nvidia Control Panel

Nvidia Geforce Experience is now dead. It is being replaced by a new Nvidia App that will redo the full software experience bundled with the company's graphics cards. It unites all the GPU control apps the company has launched before and builds up on what the older software offers.

Besides Geforce Experience, the classic Nvidia Control Panel is also being discontinued. Several players complain about how old-school the app looks. Moreover, with multiple software like Nvidia Omniverse, Broadcast, and Canvas, the experience had gotten quite cluttered, which the new app aims to fix.

The Nvidia App, stylized as NVapp, has high hopes in fixing the software solutions from the AI and PC gaming giant. Let's go over all of its features.

What's new with Nvidia App and why is Geforce Experience going away?

The Home page of the new desktop client (Image via Nvidia)

The new Nvidia App is fundamentally different from what Geforce Experience envisioned. It is primarily targeted at making the overall software easy to use and quickly accessible to users, allowing you to jump into your game or productivity software as quickly as possible.

The app unifies the cluttered Nvidia software suite, which was divided into the Geforce Experience, Nvidia Control Panel, Broadcast App, and many more till now. Moreover, the Control Panel has a very old-school look and hasn't been updated to keep pace with modern software. Thus, one of the integral updates with the modern software is a visual overhaul.

Nvidia has designed a specific Home page for the new app that bundles the latest news from the graphics card maker, your video games library, and a Discover tab that will feature the latest rendering and AI technologies from the company that is or will deliver better gaming experiences.

New features in the Nvidia App

The Unified GPU Control Center functionality (Image via Nvidia)

Nvidia has gotten rid of some fundamental complaints with the older Geforce Experience app, including the mandatory login functionality that many find annoying. You can use the new App without creating an account and logging in with your email ID and password, which makes the process frictionless and much more user-friendly.

However, logging in with an email ID still gives you access to some key features like video game bundles with Nvidia hardware and Geforce Rewards, a newly introduced feature with the App. For starters, you can now get a Call of Duty Double XP token when you log in to the app. The offer only stands as long as the beta of the Nvidia App continues.

Moreover, the app now has a new Unified GPU Control Center that takes all the customization options from Geforce Experience and the Nvidia Control Panel and brings them under one page. You can customize game-specific settings to global rendering options and driver settings from a single tab.

The new Drivers tab in the App (Image via Nvidia)

The Drivers tab in the new app has also been redone into a more sleek and organized page. The basics of it remain the same and the layout is quite identical to Geforce Experience. However, now you get a quick look into what has been improved with the latest updates, what has been fixed, and more.

The game overlay has been fully redesigned (Image via Nvidia)

Besides this, the game overlay has also been redone into a much more gamer-friendly design that doesn't cover up all of the screen anymore. It now opens up a tab on the left of the screen with quick links to Photo Mode, Shadowplay, Instant Replay, Highlights, the Gallery, and other features. Shadowplay has also been updated to record up to 120 FPS videos.

The new Nvidia App will leverage AI to deliver better gaming experiences

The AI Freestyle Filter feature in the new App (Image via Nvidia)

Besides the regular set of features, the new Nvidia App will also pack some new AI features that are targeted at delivering better gaming experiences. The company has showcased a new RTX Dynamic Vibrance feature that can deliver much better saturation, contrast, and colors than what was possible via the Control Panel. The feature has been AI-enhanced to get the better results.

The new RTX HDR feature in the App (Image via Nvidia)

The app also bundles a new RTX HDR tech to deliver much better colors naturally even in unsupported games. According to the company, only a handful of the most popular games have native support for the high dynamic range tech. Hence, this feature will come in handy for gamers to get better contrast ratios and color balance on high-end monitors.

How to download the Nvidia App?

All new features with the Nvidia App (Image via Nvidia)

The new Nvidia App is in the beta stage for now. The Geforce Experience and Control Panel apps will continue to be available for gamers to use during this period. However, once the App launches fully, Nvidia will be scrapping the older software altogether.

For now, you can download NVapp from the official Nvidia website. Do note the app is still in beta and might come with a few bugs here and there.