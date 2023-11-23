Modern Warfare 3 Double XP live: End date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's first Double XP event has kicked off on all platforms. This inclusion offers Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP, allowing you to grind rank, weapon levels, and the Battle Pass faster. Increasing your account and weapon levels is necessary to unlock new weapons and attachments that improve the overall gaming experience.

This article aims to offer the Double XP event's end date and time in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Double XP event end date and time across all regions

The Double XP occasion in Modern Warfare 3 commenced on November 21, 2023, at 10 am PT exclusively for PlayStation players. For all other platforms, including the Xbox and PC, this event began on November 22, 2023, at 10 am PT. It will go on for five days and will conclude on November 27, 2023, in most parts of the world.

While Activision hasn't announced the time this content will expire at, it is reasonable to expect the conclusion time to be 10 a.m. PT — corresponding to the start time.

According to various time zones, the corresponding Double XP event end times across various regions are provided below:

Pacific Time (PT): November 27, 2023, at 10 am

November 27, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): November 27, 2023, at 11 am

November 27, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): November 27, 2023, at 12 pm

November 27, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 27, 2023, at 1 pm

November 27, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 27, 2023, at 2 pm

November 27, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 27, 2023, at 5 pm

November 27, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 27, 2023, at 6 pm

November 27, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 27, 2023, at 7 pm

November 27, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 27, 2023, at 8 pm

November 27, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 27, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 27, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 28, 2023, at 1 am

November 28, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 28, 2023, at 2 am

November 28, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 28, 2023, at 3 am

November 28, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 28, 2023, at 5 am

Note: The official end time remains unconfirmed. This article will be updated if there are any changes to the provided information.

Modern Warfare 3's Season 1 is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2023. Preceding this, the Double XP event provides players with an excellent opportunity to increase their account levels and weapon levels, ensuring an enhanced gameplay experience when the season arrives.

